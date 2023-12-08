The Bulgarian Parliament overturned the President’s veto on the transfer of armored vehicles to Ukraine

The Bulgarian parliament overturned President Rumen Radev’s veto on military aid to Ukraine. This is reported by RIA News.

“Parliament on Friday overrode the presidential veto on the supply of armored vehicles to Ukraine in the form of aid,” reports the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

It is clarified that we are talking about one hundred decommissioned armored personnel carriers. It is also noted that 162 deputies voted for the transfer of military equipment, while 55 people were against it.

Earlier, the Defense Committee in the Bulgarian Parliament approved the transfer to Ukraine of faulty and out-of-operation anti-aircraft missile systems for various types of ammunition.