The Bulgarian Parliament voted to supply Ukraine with faulty missiles for the S-300

The Bulgarian Parliament on Wednesday, September 27, voted behind closed doors to supply Ukraine with unusable missiles for the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM). It is assumed that Kyiv will be able to repair them, reports The Sofia Globe.

According to the publication, the debate regarding the transfer lasted for three hours. According to the approved decision, Sofia will supply Kyiv only with missiles, and not the entire system, and 5.45 mm cartridges from the reserves of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the open part of the debate, the head of the parliamentary defense committee, Hristo Gadzhev, said that we were talking about failed ammunition that even the manufacturer could not repair because it was too old. He also assured that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) will be given a minimum number of missiles that will not jeopardize the combat readiness of the Bulgarian army. He called the elimination of the risk of storing such unusable ammunition for Bulgarian military personnel an additional advantage of transferring missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) called on Bulgaria to reconsider the decision to transfer missiles for the S-300 air defense system to Ukraine, as this would violate international law. In accordance with the 2002 agreement between Russia and Bulgaria on military-technical cooperation, the transfer to a third party of weapons and military equipment obtained as a result of bilateral cooperation is unacceptable without obtaining the prior consent of Moscow.