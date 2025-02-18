In the purest lanzarote style, with a strong wind and long wave, the first part of the Lanzarote International Regatta. The appointment organized by Marina Rubicón, port to the south of the island, has crowned today the first winners of this fifth edition. The Olympic diploma in Paris 2024 Dominik Buksak and his new crewman Adam Gogowski have confirmed their dominance in the championship sealing their victory with a victory.

The Poles did not start the day well when marking an offline – premature outlet – that penalized them with 12 points. However, by being able to rule out the worst result they got rid of him and in the next three sleeves they barely gave options: they won the second of the day and were seconds in the third ensuring mathematically gold in Lanzarote. However, they did not loosen even in the last regatta, in which, for the eighth time in the championship they crossed the arrival line first.

«We are a new crew that we have sailed together for three months and Feel very good that the work we are doing is fruit», Pointed out the dominik buksak pattern. “These days we have had a very wide range of different conditions: very light, strong, changing, stable wind … and in all of them we have sailed well, so it has been a good test for us.”

Their compatriots Tytus Butowski and Borys Podumis take the money while Americans Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth close the first podium of the Lanzarote International Regatta with bronze.









Jacobo Bastos





With good mouth taste and with the best position in the general so far they have fired Conrad Konitzer and Anto Torradothe best Spanish crew of the three that have competed in Lanzarote.

The truth is that today it has been their best day: they won the first regatta, they were seconds in the second and rooms and sevenths in the next two.

«We are usually happy, especially with the objectives we had set. We have also seen many things in which it is necessary to squeeze a bit and improve, so this regatta has come very well, ”said CN Arenal, Conrad Konitzer. «For this year we would like to be tightening more in the Gold Group, since In class 49er starting to stand out is not easy and getting into that group is a good push ».

His partner Anto Torrado has added that They are aware of have much to improve But he said that «it is great to be able to see them now for the rest of the season. We have felt very good and we have been able to do very well in the water. Now we have a little break and from there we will go to Palma, where we will be preparing the Princess Sofia trophy ».

Mixed classes 470, Ilca 6 and Ilca 7 collect the 49er witness. Tomorrow Wednesday is its first official day with the confirmation of registrations for Thursday to play the first sleeves of this fifth edition of the Lanzarote International Regatta.

It is expected that all of them complete in four days a maximum of 10 regattas plus the Medal Race, which will be played on Sunday 23, the last day of the championship.

In addition, to these three Olympic classes the light candle will be added over the weekend, with a powerful Canarian fleet of Snipe as a guest class.

The Lanzarote International Regatta is organized by Marina Rubicón and has the sponsorship of Lanzarote Tourism through its sports tourist product “Lanzarote Sports Destination”, Cabildo de Lanzarote through the Insular Sports Service, the art centers, culture and tourism of the tourism of the Cabildo de Lanzarote and the City of Yaiza; and the collaboration, among others, of the Canarian Federation of Vela, the Latin candle and Dinghycoach federations.