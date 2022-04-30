Mexico. The Bukis achieve second place in the list of the most lucrative groups in the world in 2021and fans are excited on social networks, after the news was released.

In several news portals it is shared that Los Bukis, a group from Michoacán commanded by Marco Antonio Solís, “El Buki”, They beat out celebrities like Harry Styles and Guns N’ Roses.

The list is published annually by Pollstar and shares that Los Bukis ranked second only behind The Rolling Stones, having one of the most lucrative tours of last year.

The profits that Los Bukis had would amount to around 5 million 199 thousand 500 dollars, being a pride for Spanish-speaking music.

Harry Stiles, former member of One Direction, was in fourth place with just over 2 million 200 thousand dollars and Lady Gaga was positioned in twelfth position with more than 1 million 400 thousand dollars.

Jonas Brother, Grupo Firme, Maroon 5, Enrique Iglesias and Eric Clapton are other groups that are below the Mexicans.

In their reunion, after being 26 years away from the stage, Los Bukis were quickly placed again in the public’s taste, from their fans who saw them born and others who have joined over the years.

It will be next December 13 when Los Bukis perform at the Azteca Stadium in CDMX, a date that has their fans excited and surely the concert will be a resounding success.

Los Bukis were born artistically first from the union of cousins ​​Marco Antonio and Joel Solis, who have always loved music and in their native Michoacán showed their talent since they were about twelve years old.

According to information in their biography, they later moved to CDMX in search of becoming known and gaining popularity, so the program Siempre en Domingo was one of the great stages that projected them as artists.

Discos Melody gives them the opportunity to record under the name Dueto Los Bukis, later Eusebio “Chivo” Cortés, Javier Solís, Pedro Sánchez and José Guadarrama joined.

For many years Los Bukis were in the first places of popularity with songs composed mainly by Marco Antonio Solís, who left the group in the mid-nineties to launch himself as a soloist.

Tours of Mexico, USA and other countries, awards, musical successes support the artistic career of Los Bukis, a Mexican group that is admired by crowds and always enjoys their music and concerts.