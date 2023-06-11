Days before electoral authorities removed him from the Guatemalan presidential race, Carlos Pineda—then the leading candidate in the polls—traveled to El Salvador to show his admiration for that country’s president, the young populist Nayib Bukele. “I came to El Salvador to learn about the prosperity of a country when money is not stolen and enough,” the politician wrote on Twitter. “I have come to see the advances, the development that has taken place in El Salvador lately. My respects to President Nayib Bukele, who was able to break the system and that is why El Salvador was able to develop,” Pineda said. Pineda’s admiration for Bukele is a sign of the appeal that the controversial president generates among Latin American politicians, mainly right-wing people, who are betting on winning elections with the same heavy-handed practices that the Salvadoran has implemented and that has generated so much sympathy in his own country, where it has 90% approval.

Like Pineda, Guatemala’s other presidential hopefuls have also set their sights on their neighbor’s strategy to attract the vote of a population weary of gang violence. Sandra Torres, former first lady and candidate for the National Unity of Hope, praised Bukele’s tough policies and said that she would implement similar ones if she won the elections to confront “the scourge of homicides, murders and extortions” in Guatemala. The conservative candidate Zury Ríos, daughter of the dictator accused of genocide Efraín Ríos Montt, has also used the ‘Bukele model’ to attract votes to her campaign. She has applauded the president’s measures and has said that they are his inspiration to win the elections. “A country cannot talk about development if it does not have security. Between the guerrillas and the gangs, Guatemala has seen tens of thousands of our brothers die. However, our neighboring country El Salvador has spent approximately 150 days in which no one has been murdered. What are they doing? Control the prisons, allocate the proper budget to the police and the army. That’s called territorial control. For me, that is a reference model”, said Ríos in a campaign video. Ríos also traveled to El Salvador, where she was not received by any government official.

It remains to be seen if the use of the figure of Bukele will attract the Guatemalan electorate, although Renzo Rosal, a political scientist and university professor, considers that these promises do not have a strong effect on a part of the electorate, who see them as “very populist measures, simplistic, without foundation. Rosal says that the use of the Salvadoran figure is a sign of the leadership vacuum that exists in Guatemala. “Bukele largely fills that void, because there is no benchmark in Guatemala that has a similar profile. Bukele has good media management and has sold his supposed success on security issues in El Salvador well, which makes things easier for the Guatemalan candidates, because they do not have to think of their own proposals, ”explains this analyst.

Bukele’s measures have also been implemented in Honduras by President Xiomara Castro, who announced a controversial policy in November: partial states of exception to combat crime in the most insecure areas of Honduran cities. The Bukele model has been implemented in 120 communities, where constitutional guarantees have also been suspended and the military have been mobilized to establish order. Castro invited Bukele to visit his country in March, in a demonstration of the need for Central American politicians to be photographed with the Salvadoran president, despite the fact that he is accused of authoritarianism and human rights violations. Bukele had already refused to attend Castro’s inauguration.

The influence of the Salvadoran president goes beyond the borders of Central America. The president arouses admiration in broad sectors of voters in Latin America. the colombian magazine Week dedicated the cover of one of its March editions to the president, with a report titled ‘The miracle Bukele‘. In the text, the magazine lists its achievements in El Salvador in the midst of the so-called war against the gangs, including the capture of 68,000 people, which Week classified as “terrorists”. “The president of El Salvador is today the most popular political leader on the continent and experts classify him as a world-class figure. He is only 41 years old and what he has done in his country is considered almost miraculous ”, he affirms Week. The figure of Bukele attracts Colombians, because according to a Datexco survey for W Radio, 55% of the citizens of that country would like a president like Bukele for Colombia. In fact, Bukele has replaced the conservative Álvaro Uribe as an inspiration for the right in Colombia, to such an extent that one of the most radical senators in the country, María Fernanda Cabal, has declared herself an admirer of the president. The opposite happens with President Gustavo Petro, who has had several run-ins on Twitter.

From Costa Rica to Chile or Argentina, there are politicians and citizens who have shown their admiration for Bukele and feel attracted by the strong-arm policies of the president. For Tiziano Breda, an analyst for Central America at the Crisis Group, an organization focused on conflict resolution, these politicians are surprised at how it is possible that a young president from a small country and practically new to politics can have such high levels of popularity, in a region where politicians are viewed with suspicion and poorly valued. “Despite the defects and human rights violations, it seems that for now there are some concrete results in terms of reducing violence and changing the image of a country that was always considered violent, and that is now seen as safe and attractive. ”, explains Breda. The analyst also says that part of Bukele’s international success is related to the president’s ability to manage the media and social networks. Bukele governs his country through decisions made public on Twitter.

What remains to be seen is whether Bukele’s success in his country can be extrapolated to other nations. El Salvador has had particular historical conditions, which include a bloody civil war that left tens of thousands dead, a peace process that did not meet the expectations of the citizenry, and the rise of gang violence, which controlled large territories. “The majority of Salvadorans measure democracy and the system of checks and balances based on the capacity of the institutions to solve their problems, and they have seen that in the 30 years of democracy the governments have not been able to solve the problems of poverty, marginalization, violence and have all been involved in corruption scandals. They have lived anyway with their rights suspended due to the impossibility of moving because of the gangs and if they see that there is relief in that oppression, that is the measure they use to establish that things are going well”, says Breda.

The analyst explains that, despite the attractiveness that the Salvadoran arouses, it is not easy for his measures to be implemented in other Latin American countries, at least in the majority that have advanced in their institutionality. “Everyone wants to be Bukele,” says Breda. But, he adds, that is not enough. The expert is of the opinion that even if a politician assumes power with references to Bukele’s measures, it is difficult to think that he can implement his own policies, because there are nations that have a healthy separation of state powers and the population would not accept such an effort so easily. curtail your freedoms. One country has been Mexico, where despite the fact that certain sectors of the right flirt with Bukelist practices, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has harshly criticized these measures. “The danger is that the notion that crime can only be faced with emergency measures will spread, although I see it as difficult for that to happen. This has been possible in El Salvador due to its characteristics, a small, overpopulated country, where the concentration of power has been easier”, lists Breda. Or, as Guatemalan analyst Renzo Rosal explains, perhaps Bukele appeals to those politicians and citizens who share the same authoritarian traits as the controversial Salvadoran president.

