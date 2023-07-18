The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, during a press conference in San Salvador, in a file image. MARVIN RECINOS (AFP)

“Colombians are our brothers, but as in any society, there is always a small percentage that wants to take advantage of others; some of them have come to commit crimes in our country,” the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday. And he sentenced: “Those people will have to face Salvadoran justice, whoever claims it.”

Bukele’s message responds to a press conference by the Attorney General of El Salvador announcing the capture of 110 people, “most of them Colombians”, who allegedly belonged to a criminal money lending network. “During the last few days we have carried out joint investigations with the migration agency of El Salvador and with the Police into the way in which a network of Colombians posing as microfinance companies that were not registered operated,” denounced prosecutor Rodolfo Delgado.

According to Delgado, the first investigations have allowed the arrest of 105 Colombians, an Argentine, a Guatemalan and three Salvadorans, who were part of the criminal network and were located in different colonies of the Central American country. “These people were dedicated to offering loans at 20% interest and later made collection routes to people who fell for their deceptions.”

The prosecutor also denounced that the members of the network of lenders “requested payment of the money through threats and insults. When a victim could not repay the loan, they usurped her identity, obtained her bank accounts and moved the money abroad ”. According to the prosecutor, from 2021 to date, remittances of more than 20 million dollars have been made to Colombia and “approximately 3,000 complaints of criminal acts have been identified, mainly scams and computer fraud that have been committed by Colombians.”

The Minister of Justice and Security of El Salvador, Gustavo Villatoro, also ruled on the arrests: “We are not going to allow them to continue taking advantage of Salvadorans, we are going to fully protect our population. We do not work for criminals and this resounding blow to this international criminal organization is the beginning, know that we are going to completely neutralize this new threat,” he said.

Villatoro affirmed that at this moment there are more than 400 irregular Colombians in El Salvador, whose immigration permit has already expired. “They have 72 hours to leave this country or obviously they will be subjected to the Salvadoran justice,” the minister explained on his Twitter account. And he added: “El Salvador will never again fall into the hands of criminal organizations. Here the Law and the State are respected”.

However, human rights lawyer Ingrid Escobar, director of the NGO Socoro Jurídico, explained on her Twitter account that usury is not illegal in El Salvador. “If that is the accusation, it should be prosecuted for the correct offense and not for gangs as they accused at the beginning. We have the case of 20 families that have sent us roots and that these people have never had a criminal record”.

Right now, Escobar and other lawyers are helping more than 20 Colombians previously imprisoned by the Bukele regime who have not been guaranteed any of their rights as defendants. Many of them were arrested without an arrest warrant, without a criminal record, without a prior investigation, without any evidence. None have been able to communicate with his family in more than six months of detention.

In an interview with EL PAÍS a few weeks ago, Escobar explained the conditions in which Colombians are imprisoned: “There is a repeated violation of human rights against Colombians imprisoned in El Salvador. We do not know exactly how many Colombians are detained, but more than 20 families have come to our organization to ask for help. Many of those captured do not receive hygiene packages or food and are locked up in the same jails with murderers, rapists, real gang members,” Escobar explains by phone. And he adds: “Bukele’s emergency regime has served to capture en masse, but not to do justice.”

Claudia Marcela Colpas, mother of Brandon Loaiza, one of the Colombians imprisoned by the regime, says that her son arrived in the Central American country on January 25 in search of a better future for him and his family. Seduced by bitcoin, the apparent prosperity and the supposed return of security, Brandon left his job at the Pereira Country Club to go to El Salvador to get dollars. He had been there less than a month when he was captured. “My son was arrested for being Colombian, for being poor and for having tattoos,” she denounces.

