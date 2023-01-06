Surveillance cameras in one of the residential buildings documented an attempt by an Asian (25 years old) to harass his neighbor’s daughter, a girl under 18 years of age, and lure her to an area far from the cameras near the exit of the emergency staircase to scratch her modesty and force her to respond to his wishes.

The accused tried to evade his crime by denying the charge, but the Dubai Police provided evidence, and the Public Prosecution included it in the case sheet, and then the court ruled his conviction, punishing him with one month’s imprisonment and deportation from the state, after clemency was used with him because of the mother’s waiver of her right and the right of her criminally victimized daughter.

According to the details of the case, according to the court’s certainty and reassurance of its conscience, and what was stated in the investigations, that the accused lives in the same building as the victim’s child, who has not completed her 18 years of age.

On the date of the incident, he took advantage of her being alone with him in the elevator upon her return from school, and opened a conversation with her, and tried to flirt with her, and went as far as placing his hand on the elevator door to prevent her from leaving, then he joined her after she left, and asked her to accompany him towards the exit of the emergency staircase door, where there are no cameras. The watch would not have offended her modesty, but she evaded it, and told her mother what had happened.

The mother of the child stated in the arrest report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she was in her apartment when her daughter came in a state of fear and panic, pointing out that her daughter told her that the accused had climbed with her from the ground floor, and when they reached the first floor where her apartment was located, he tried to prevent her from leaving, so she pushed him. She went towards the apartment, but he did not stop his attempts, followed her, and asked her to accompany him to the stairs, which doubled her fear, and she ran into the apartment.

The mother said that she went directly to the security guard’s room, told him what happened, and checked the cameras with him, and they witnessed the accused flying the victim child, in the corridor of the first floor, to identify the identity of the accused, then she informed the police, but she waived her personal right and the right of her daughter to report The criminal subject matter of the case.

A witness from the Dubai Police in the investigations of the Public Prosecution stated that immediately after receiving a communication from the mother of the victim, they moved to the building that witnessed the incident, and confirmed the validity of the communication when he reviewed the surveillance cameras.

He added that by seizing the accused and asking him about the incident, he admitted that he lived in the same building, and that he saw the girl returning from school in her school uniform, and he took the elevator with her, and tried to flirt with her inside, then he blocked her way by trying to close the elevator with his hand, but she managed to push him and get out, but he chased her and tried to lure her. To a place not covered by surveillance cameras.

The witness confirmed that the accused presented the child three times in the line for diagnosis and that she recognized him.

When asked by the accused in the police inference report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he denied the charge against him, although it was documented with cameras, and decided that all he did was talk to the girl about her educational stage.

After considering the case, the court was satisfied with the evidence, the testimony of the whistleblower and the victim, and his confession before a Dubai police officer, stressing that his denial was merely an attempt to evade the accusation, but due to the circumstances and circumstances of the case and the victim’s waiver, it ruled that he be imprisoned for a month and deported from the state.

• The accused was presented to the child three times in the diagnostic line, and she recognized him.