The Wildberries warehouse that burned down in Shushary on January 13 was not insured

Wildberries may not have insured the warehouse building that burned down in Shushary. This was reported by two people familiar with the insurance market.

It is clarified that the company discussed concluding an agreement with one of the large insurance companies shortly before the fire, but the matter never came to signing. Meanwhile, RBC's second source in one of the large insurance companies indicates that only the goods were insured, but the building itself was not.

In turn, a representative of Wildberries said that they “cannot disclose information about property insurance within the framework of existing contractual relations.” What specific agreements are being discussed is not specified, but it is noted that the burned goods were insured.

The issue of insurance does not in any way affect our obligations to partners Wildberries representative

Damage from the fire is tentatively estimated at 10 billion rubles

The fire at the warehouse in Shushary began on the morning of January 13. At approximately 11:15, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire had been localized to an area of ​​70 thousand square meters. There were 1,200 people at the facility at the time of the fire. The company later said the two victims were doing well.

Photo: Alexey Smagin / Kommersant

How told on the insurance market, the damage from the Wildberries fire can be estimated at 10-11 billion rubles. Experts also indicated that the damage is comparable to losses from a fire at an Ozon warehouse in the Moscow region in August 2022, based on the areas of these facilities and the types of goods stored.

Wildberries promised to compensate losses to sellers and buyers

According to the company, the volume of losses is currently being calculated, but all damage will be compensated. Sellers will receive compensation for lost or damaged goods, Wildberries assured.

In turn, lawyers said that the losses suffered by Wildberries as a result of the fire will most likely have to be covered from net profit; the company cannot count on insurance. Experts also pointed out the possible lack of documents on the commissioning of the building; this situation could serve as a refusal to pay compensation. At the same time, the company itself noted that the burned warehouse received the necessary document of compliance.

Several versions of the fire are being considered

After the fire, the investigation and the Ministry of Emergency Situations considered three versions of what happened, including arson. In addition, the cause could have been careless handling of fire and emergency operation of the electrical network, since traces of a short circuit were found at the site.

A criminal case was opened into the incident under Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Abuse of Power”).