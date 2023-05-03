UK: in the city of Valdai, Novgorod region, the building of the military registration and enlistment office was on fire, an inspection is underway

The building of the military registration and enlistment office was on fire in the city of Valdai, Novgorod Region. This was reported RIA News with reference to the department of the Investigative Committee (IC) for the Russian region.

According to preliminary data, a wooden extension caught fire, after which the fire spread to the roof of the military registration and enlistment office building. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit. The main cable of the optical communication line was also damaged, due to which access to Internet and cable television services is limited, it is promised to be restored on Wednesday, May 3.

Upon the incident, the investigating authorities organized a pre-investigation check on the grounds of a crime under Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence).

Earlier, in the Komi Republic, police detained a 60-year-old employee of a cleaning company who tried to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office. She lit a fuse in one of them and threw it at the front door, but it did not catch fire. Then the woman threw a second bottle into the building, but the fire never started.