In Gorno-Altaysk, a wooden building of an evening school on an area of ​​200 square meters caught fire. More than 100 people were evacuated, reports RIA News…

The fire has now been contained.

As the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation clarified, the fire occurred at 6 Boris Golovin Street. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, it was established that the fire took place in a two-story wooden building in which the evening school is located, on an area of ​​200 square meters. 102 people were evacuated from the premises, including 80 children.

According to preliminary data, no victims.

Earlier, there was a fire in a three-story brick building of the secondary school №2. The fire covered an area of ​​870 square meters. Nobody was hurt among the people. Meanwhile, in the regional center Yekaterinovka, Saratov region, after a large fire in a school, an emergency regime was declared.