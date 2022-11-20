San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.- The building where it started the Mexican Revolution is in San Luis Potosí and, although now it is a cultural complexdoes 112 years it was a prison from where Francisco I. Madero wrote the plan which bore the name of the state and which ended at the start of the armed struggle on November 20, 1910.

If you visit the capital of San Luis Potosí, you should know Paseo Guadalupe, considered the second pedestrian promenade longest in the world, with more than three kilometres, the causeway starts at the church of the Virgin of Guadalupe, but some meters ahead, some walls they keep the history of Mexico.

It’s the now Center for the Arts of San Luis Potosí Centennial (Ceart)which at the beginning of the 20th century was used as a penitentiary, where Francisco I. Madero, while imprisoned, promulgated the Plan of San Luis, a document made on October 5, 1910.

Log He left written that November 20 would be the maximum date what for Porfirio Diaz left the presidency of Mexico after 31 years in power, therefore, when the date expired and he refused to leave the presidency, the historic uprising in arms.

Were 13 armed uprisings that recorded historyseven in Chihuahua and six in three more states: Durango, Veracruz and San Luis Potosí, being in this state led by Francisco I. Madero as part of the actions.

The building began in 1884 and inaugurated on May 5, 1890; stopped be penitentiary in 1999 due to the increase in inmates and the proximity to the city center, leaving it abandoned and used as police headquarters until 2004.

At that time, the architect Alejandro Sánchez García was commissioned to intervene in the building that 2008 began its functions as the Ceart, a dedicated space for education, production, research and dissemination of the arts.

Now, instead of prisoners, art is appreciated, with the halls of the cultural complex, with museums such as the Leonora Carrington, whose headquarters in the capital of San Luis Potosí is in the Ceart and is recognized thanks to the collection of surrealist art.

Only two cells do not change, one is the one where visitors can observe what the prison was like a hundred years ago and the other is that of the revolutionary leader Francisco I. Madero, who from San Luis Potosí started the bases of the armed movement that established republican democracy in Mexico: the Revolution.