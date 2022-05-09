The building in the Salamanca district of Madrid that suffered a strong explosion last Friday will be partially demolished. This was announced by the Urban Development delegate of the City Council, Mariano Fuentes, during the press conference convened this Monday near number 35 Calle del General Pardiñas, where the damaged building is located. Two people died and 18 others were injured in the incident.

Once the work of the Scientific Police is finished, presumably this Monday, the demolition of the staircase, the attic and the area adjacent to number 78 Ayala street will proceed, Fuentes has detailed. The neighbors, who have already been informed of the technicians’ decision, will be able to collect their belongings in the coming days. In order to guarantee their safety against the risk of collapse, it will be the workers of the City Council who will enter the houses in a staggered manner, as specified by the delegate.

Due to the serious structural damage, the building will be demolished from above. “As of today we cannot say how long it will take,” clarified Fuentes, who explained that this type of operation is very complicated. Meanwhile, the Consistory will continue to provide assistance to neighbors who need it. At the moment, only two families have requested the accommodation service from the City Council.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, had explained earlier this Monday that the explosion “practically scrapped the inside” of the building. “Work continues, work has been done all weekend with the structures, it is true that the structure was very damaged, it is not ruled out at least that it is necessary to go to a partial dismantling”, anticipated the alderman during the commemorative act of the Day of Europe.

Two workers died and 18 people were injured as a result of the explosion, which was almost certainly caused by a gas leak, as confirmed by a spokesman for the Fire Department of the Madrid City Council. The bodies of the two victims, a 27-year-old Honduran and a 21-year-old Spaniard, were found in the rubble several hours after the accident. The two men, one of them a father of two children, had been working on a construction site in the building for a month.

Of the 18 injured, 10 were discharged at the scene, while another three – including a pregnant woman – were transferred to the Gregorio Marañón and La Princesa hospitals. The residents of the apartments adjoining Pardiñas 35 have returned to their homes this Monday, after the municipal technicians and firefighters gave permission. Only the inhabitants of the 12 houses of number 33 adjoining the damaged property have not been able to return.

