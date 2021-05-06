The president of the Regional Federation of Construction Companies of Murcia (Frecom), José Hernández, referred yesterday in the general assembly of his organization to the decalogue of challenges that the sector has to face, among which the need stands out. to facilitate and streamline administrative procedures to prevent the flight of investors. He also called for the maintenance of the unit to remain “a strong and robust sector.”

Also occupying a prominent place among the objectives is the need to “introduce tax cuts, at least temporary”, both for rehabilitation, as energy efficiency, rent and sale, in order to activate the market; as well as “continuing to facilitate access to housing”, as is the case with the Community measure for young people through guarantees.

Other key points are to standardize the contracting specifications, support R + D + i, fight against the irregular economy and continue working to reduce the occupational accident rate. In this sense, there was special reference to human capital as a key factor, with a special commitment to training. Likewise, he recalled the development of an urgent plan to face the existing shortage of qualified manpower.

The president of the National Construction Confederation (CNC), Pedro Fernández Alén, who closed the assembly, emphasized the importance that the sector is going to have “now more than ever” because with the European Next Generation recovery funds, ” construction enters a golden age for which you have to be prepared. “We are a sector of solution and employment opportunity for young people looking for a job”, so workers and employers “have to bet on making the sector more attractive to attract qualified labor.”