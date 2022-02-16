In the UK there is one Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ with two-tone livery that makes news. Not only does it show up, partly because it is a Bugatti, partly because of the unusual coloring compared to the rest of the fleet in circulation; but it stands out in traffic for a missing detail that makes it substantially illegal. In fact, the above Chiron lacks the front plate, not negligible detail. In a video that appeared on Youtube, published by the channel TheTFJJthe car is stopped by the police for this very reason.

Such a Bugatti would be (deservedly) getting a long collection of fines. The zealous British agents cannot help but notice this detail, and without delay they pass the penalties. It is about a hundred euros at a time, a sum that a Bugatti owner is assumed to have no difficulty paying. On the web there are several comments and considerations on the fact that the Bugatti without the front plate is more beautiful, but without wanting to be too bigoted, the aesthetics do not seem a valid reason not to wear it.

The car costs 3.5 million euros (excluding taxes), of this type there are only thirty and with left-hand drive only eight. It also has a roof with ‘Sky View’ option that allows for extra brightness in the passenger compartment. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is a triumph of carbon, Alcantara and electronics.

This model would have reached a record speed of 483 kilometers per hour (it is of little use in London and the surrounding area). Bugatti’s work focused on some changes made by the standard Chiron: aerodynamic efficiency has been significantly improved, the front of the hypercar has been embellished with a new bumper and larger air intakes, and also the 8-inch W16 engine. , 0 liters has been optimized, with maximum power being increased from 1,479 to 1,578 horsepower. In addition to the new front splitter, the tail of the Chiron Super Sport has been lengthened by 25 cm thanks to a new diffuser. The rest of the rear features a 44% reduction in surface area compared to the other versions of the Chiron, with an LED signature that crosses the element between the body and the diffuser at full width.