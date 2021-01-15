With protocols, social distancing and the great outdoors, this summer the gardens of the Buenos Aires museums are the protagonists of the agenda of free cultural activities of the Summer in the City festival. Perhaps for many neighbors, it is also a good opportunity to discover wide, fresh and beautiful corners. Unexplored sites, which often go unnoticed.

The festival, organized by the Buenos Aires government, will run until February 16 both in museums and in cultural spaces of the City. Includes shows, concerts, theater, recreational activities for boys and girls, visual arts workshops, electronic music, rock, pop, indie, Latin American music and folklore. And also cooking classes.

One of those “secret” corners is in the Isaac Fernández Blanco Museum of Hispanic American Art, in Retiro. With Andalusian reminiscences, the garden was built to link the residences of the brothers Martín and Carlos Noel. The garden was restored during 2019. Those who visit it will discover olive trees, paths, clay pots full of flowers, a giant gum tree, lilies, rose bushes, citrus fruits and a fountain, a classic of Andalusian gardens.

The festival is an opportunity to get to know the garden of the Isaac Fernández Blanco museum. Photo GCBA

On this stage, the Peruvian singer Sandra Peralta and the Argentine guitarist Leandro Cacioni will address the songbook of the composer and performer, also Peruvian, Chabuca Granda. It will be this Sunday at 20.

The other three institutions that open their gardens are the Eduardo Sívori Plastic Arts Museum, in the forests of Palermo; he Cornelio Saavedra Historical Museum, in Saavedra, and the Enrique Larreta Museum of Spanish Art, in the Belgrano neighborhood.

For all shows and programming activities Summer in the City you have to reserve a place. Because in all cases, places are limited and the number of people who can participate depends on the space available. The City is in the midst of a pandemic and cultural programming is traversed by current protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: outdoor encounters, with social distancing and mandatory use of chinstraps.

The public watches a musical show in the garden of the Larreta Museum. This year all activities are with social distancing and mandatory chinstrap. Photo GCBA

The kitchen also has its space in the gardens: Jessica Lekerman, Rodrigo Mattera, Natalia Kiako and Majo López Claro will cook at the Sívori and at the Saavedra Museum. They will share their secrets in a cycle called “The Garden of Earthly Delights”. To participate, you must complete a form with personal data and an affidavit.

In addition to the museums, two other scenarios concentrate part of the programming: the Usina del Arte in La Boca and the Patio del Aljibe in the Recoleta Cultural Center. In both it develops “Emerging City Summer Experience”, with the presentation of twelve winning bands of a contest that took place during 2020.

In La Boca, part of the jury that participated in the election of the winning bands will also star in a show: Lula Bertoldi, Juliana Gattas, Juanchi Baleirón and Maikel, from Luna Campos.

Besides, the Usina del Arte He concentrates many other activities in his patio: workshops, theater, stories and music for boys and girls. The proposals are divided by age, from 0 to 3 years old, from 4 to 7 and from 8 to 12 years old. There are also gospel, soul and drum music nights. And a proposal to get the body moving with yoga and activities related to well-being and healthy food; This will be every Wednesday.

Another of the proposals is a bike and walking tour to get to know the surroundings of the Power Plant. The idea is to walk through historical and contemporary corridors, linked to music, literature, photography and the visual arts.

The Sívori Museum opened its doors and joined the festival’s program with three samples. Photo GCBA

Added to this is the reopening of the doors, inward, of the Sivori. There will be three exhibitions: two of them from collections that are part of the museum’s heritage, those of Uruguayan artists Guillermo Facio Hebequer and Abraham Vigo. The third exhibition brings together more than 90 small and medium-format drawing works made by the Argentine plastic artist Martha Zuik. The museum can be visited on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12 to 19 and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 11 to 20, with prior reservation.

The schedule of activities is huge. In the City website there is a detail with dates and times and reservations can be made. It is an unusual summer festival, marked by the protocols, but it will mean a cultural respite in the heat of the City.