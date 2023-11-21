The headquarters of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, this November 21. Erica Canepa (Bloomberg)

The Argentine markets enthusiastically embraced the election of the ultra Javier Milei as president of Argentina. The Merval index of Buenos Aires shot up more than 22% this Tuesday, the first business day after the vote in the South American country. It is the largest daily increase recorded since 1991. Shares on the Buenos Aires stock market advanced, driven by energy companies – especially the state oil company YPF, with an increase of 38% – and by the country’s main banks.

The outgoing government, headed by Peronist Alberto Fernández, avoided a sudden devaluation of the official peso exchange rate like the one that occurred the day after the primary elections on August 13. Instead, he maintained the path of small planned devaluations applied days before the second round in which his candidate and Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, was defeated. The national currency collapsed, however, in the free quotation and once again exceeded the barrier of one thousand pesos. At the close of the day, the US currency was exchanged at 1,075 pesos per dollar on the streets of Buenos Aires.

“The market’s relationship with Kirchnerism was always conflictive and the end of that economic model excites stock market operators and investors very much,” says Javier Timerman, of Adcap Grupo Financiero. Distrust began with the manipulation of official statistics in 2007 and was never restored, according to this veteran financial analyst.

For Timerman, the financial sector views favorably the reforms promised by Milei, such as a major fiscal adjustment, the privatization of public companies and the payment of its debts, especially the one contracted with the International Monetary Fund in 2018 for 44 billion dollars and refinanced twice already. At this time, the biggest doubt is about her ability to carry out her ambitious measures, which include structural reforms in the State, in the labor market, health and education. “Macri’s support gives him credibility and political support. I think Milei would have won without his support, but the market reaction would not have been the same,” he adds.

Milei declares himself a libertarian liberal and wants to eliminate all current restrictions on Argentina’s financial markets. In his first statements after being elected president, Milei confirmed that he plans to privatize all public companies, including the oil company YPF, considered the jewel in the crown. The market’s interest was immediate: the shares started with an advance of 40% and at closing they remained 38% higher than on Friday. YPF’s greatest attraction is its hydrocarbon exploitation projects in Vaca Muerta, which has the second largest unconventional gas reserves in the world, and lithium extraction in the northwest of the country. Other energy companies, such as Transportadora de Gas del Norte and Transportadora de Gas del Sur, registered increases of more than 30%.

This Tuesday’s meeting between Fernández and Milei was interpreted as a gesture of orderly transition. The Government’s decision to maintain the official devaluation of the dollar in slow motion leads one to think that it will do everything possible to maintain that speed in the coming weeks. The futures market also read it this way: the value of the US currency is trading at a very similar value to the current value at the end of November, but a devaluation of more than 50% will be taken for granted by December.

Mateo Reschini, an analyst at Inview, maintains that exporting companies expect a much more competitive exchange rate once Milei takes office and at the same time there is the expectation that progress will be made towards the unification of the exchange market, currently divided into more than a dozen quotes. parallels. Reschini highlights that it is very difficult to know what the value of the dollar will be against the peso in a few months given the enormous exchange gap that now exists between the official price and the free one. “The gap is wide enough that it falls somewhere in the middle. We know that 350 pesos is not worth it, that it is much higher, the little more than 900 at which the MEP is changed is an exchange rate that if you adjust for inflation is very high historically, but that reflects the complex situation of the country due to the macroeconomic problems,” says Reschini.

For this financial strategist, the rise in the stock market recorded this Tuesday is due to a price readjustment in a market that is cautious about a possible victory for Massa. Milei’s victory, on the other hand, generated a feeling of euphoria. The evolution of the response will depend on the first measures he takes when he begins the Presidency.

