In the midst of the debate on the start of face-to-face classes in the face of a possible second wave of infections, this Saturday it was confirmed that the Minister of Education of the City of Buenos Aires, Soledad Acuña, tested positive for coronavirus and would have been infected after the end of year partys.

Acuna is reportedly isolated at home and without symptoms, so he continued with his tasks at the head of the educational portfolio virtually.

The civil servant would have been infected after the end of the year holidays so that in the next few days she would be discharged.

From the Buenos Aires government they specified that the official is tested every 15 days and that it was in one of those tests that she tested positive, although she did not develop any symptoms.

“He is very well, without symptoms. He worked all week from home, fulfilling isolation and on Tuesday you will be registered“, they specified Clarion from the environment of the minister.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, during an interview with Clarín. Photo: Andrés D’Elia.

Due to being isolated, Acuña could not participate in the last meeting that the Education officials had with the teachers’ union representatives, where they confirmed that classes in the City will begin on February 17.

Acuña is the second Buenos Aires civil servant to test positive for coronavirus, since the first was the head of government himself, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who also went through the days of isolation with no symptoms other than a slight headache.

In the last 24 hours, the City of Buenos Aires reported 1,144 new cases of coronavirus, accumulating 193,531 since the start of the pandemic.