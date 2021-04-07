While the national government finalizes the details of the decree that will implement new restrictions, including the possibility of a night shutdown, the Buenos Aires Minister of Culture warned about the strong impact it will have on the sector.

“Closing at 10 pm is a fatal wound for a sector that has shown in these months that culture is safe “, expressed Enrique Avogadro through his social networks.

Although the DNU that will be signed by President Alberto Fernández and that will govern from this Friday, April 9, is not yet known in detail, it is known that the discussion is set on the time slot.

While the Province proposes a close from 22 to 6, from the City they want the night restriction is from 0 to 6, so as not to harm the gastronomic sector.

To this, Minister Avogadro added his concern about the impact on museums, cinemas, libraries, theaters, cultural centers and production companies, among others, who suffered a strong impact in 2020, “hurting thousands of people since culture occupies a central dimension in our life “.

Closing at 10 pm means a fatal wound for a sector that has shown in recent months that culture is safe. The test centers that we made available free of charge to the artistic community show that 99.5% of the results are negative. – Enrique Avogadro (@eavogadro) April 7, 2021

“From the Government of the City we are offering alternatives that allow reinforcing the care and guarantee everyone’s health without harming again hundreds of thousands of people who need to work every day, “added the Buenos Aires official.

In addition, he asked the national Executive that the hour limit is from 0 hour stating that although the restriction is necessary to contain the increase in infections, Culture in the City does not present risks.

In this sense, he exemplified that only 0.5% of the tests that were carried out in the sector gave positive results. “It does not seem to us that the culture is the one that has to be paying “, expressed in dialogue with radio La Red.

Culture does not contribute to the circulation of the virus. As Minister of Culture I defend together with the theaters, cinemas and all cultural spaces, that they can continue with their activities, complying with health protocols. – Enrique Avogadro (@eavogadro) April 7, 2021

While he highlighted the implementation of protocols for the care of people, together with the investment in spaces and rooms to be able to adapt to the new standards of care.

“The theaters and cultural spaces already function with a capacity, no one is making money. They open to be able to give work and little by little to resume the activity, “he exemplified.

The Buenos Aires official also highlighted the relevance of cultural activities in the well-being of people and insisted on noting that compliance with protocols in places is strict.

Public cultural spaces (Colón, Recoleta, the Usina del Arte, libraries) became Testing Centers and vaccination centers, where thousands of volunteers collaborate every day. That is the way to continue fighting the virus, prevention and vaccination. – Enrique Avogadro (@eavogadro) April 7, 2021

Bid for night closing

This Wednesday, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quiros, also expressed the need for the closure to be from midnight to 6 in the morning.

“You have to be careful in making interpretations as to whether the contagion occurs at a quarter past ten or a half past eleven. It seems to me that the scientifically valid information does not accompany to be able to make size adjustment“, affirmed in press conference.

However, the final decision is in the hands of Alberto Fernández, who will have to intervene between the positions of the City and the Province regarding the closing of the night.

The President wants to close the text this Wednesday in order to then be able to define the way in which he will communicate the new measures to the population. All this while the country breaks a record of daily cases with more than 20,000 positive cases during the last day.

JPE