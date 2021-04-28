The Buenos Aires Justice ordered this Wednesday the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to suspend the collection of the Stamp Tax on credit card consumption, canon that was created to try to compensate the reduction of national items that the City received.

The resolution was taken by the judge of first instance of the Contentious Administrative and Tax jurisdiction of the City, Alejandra Beatriz Petrella, before an injunction raised by the Buenos Aires legislator of the Frente de Todos Juan Manuel Valdes, along with Rodrígo Javier Puértolas.

Through a statement, the legislator assured that the judicial decision represents a strong precedent that highlights the illegitimacy of the tax. For now, the measure of Judge Petrella it will only impact before the proposal of Valdés and Puértolas.

For this reason, the reference of Buenos Aires Kirchnerism announced that will appeal so that the resolution has a collective character.

“It is necessary to understand that it is not possible to advance on the pocket of the porteños and porteñas. The creation of new taxes cannot be common currency in the district with more resources in the country. This ruling marks the way to stop the tax collection effort of the Head of GovernmentIn the midst of a crisis we are going through, we cannot hit those who are suffering the most. Let’s not let Larreta campaign with the money of citizens, “Valdés said.

With her ruling, the magistrate decided “to grant the precautionary measure requested by the plaintiff and, consequently, order the GCBA (Government of the City of Buenos Aires) that – through the AGIP (Government Agency for Public Revenues) – suspend the effects of Resolution No. 282/2020 of the GCBA “.

Card purchases. Photo Shutterstock.

A tax that generated criticism

With the aforementioned resolution of the Buenos Aires government, last January a new aliquot of 1.2% stamp tax for consumptions made with a credit card in the Federal Capital area.

To justify the creation of the new canon, the Rodríguez Larreta administration said that the measure is part of a plan designed to balance the accounts that were planned prior to the decision of the national government to redirect a percentage of the share of the coparticipation received by the City, which was estimated at $ 52 billion

The tax It was approved by the Buenos Aires Legislature on December 10 and it contemplates the collection of a 1.2% aliquot for the Stamp Tax.

The City’s goal was to raise $ 7.7 billion with this new levy on consumer credit.

The measure, even before its approval, had been rejected by the entities representing merchants and small and medium-sized enterprises, on the grounds that it is about a new consumption tax as recovery is boosting of economic activity.

In this sense, entities such as the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (Came), the Assembly of Small and Medium-sized Entrepreneurs (Apyme) of the City manifested themselves, also understanding that the risk is the greater informality in sales and the least incentive to bankarization.

In defending the project, the Buenos Aires Minister of Finance and Finance, Martín Mura, explained that “these taxes are not an invention of the City, but are applied in other jurisdictions.”

AFG