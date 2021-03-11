About one and a half million pages of causes of the Buenos Aires justice system were digitized so far this year, which favors the “de-paperization” and allows “access to information in an open, efficient and safe way,” informed the justice of the City of Buenos Aires,

“The Buenos Aires justice continues working in the process of incorporation of new technological tools and its implementation in pursuit of the revitalization of a better justice service that is beginning to accelerate, “they explained.

These digital initiatives of the contentious jurisdiction “allow access to information in an open, efficient and safe way, with all the benefits that the necessary modernization brings, added to the inestimable saving of time of all the actors involved in the procedure,” said the spokesmen .

And at the same time, they added, it is a “strong commitment to environmental commitment based on the policy of avoiding the consumption of paper, from now on.”

This system of Electronic Judicial File is then added to the validation of digital and electronic signatures.

As indicated by the “iJudicial” site of the Buenos Aires justice system, “around one and a half million pages have been digitized to date.”

It was explained that “in the judicial building of Av. De Mayo 654, where nine courts of first instance have their headquarters, more than 485 thousand pages were digitized; in Av. Diagonal Roque Sáenz Peña (Diagonal Norte) 636, where 12 courts operate , more than 473 thousand pages were digitized, and at the headquarters at 124 Tacuarí Street, where three courts of first instance have their offices, more than 503 thousand pages were digitized “.

Likewise, it was carried out all the digitization of three of the chambers of the Appeals Chamber.

He explained that “in the analysis of progress in each of the courts, the ranking number 5 leads the ranking, whose owner is Martín Converset, who to date has digitized more than 179 thousand pages; in second place, 23, Francisco Ferrer, with more than 163 thousand pages digitized, and then 17 by Marcelo Segón, with more than 143 thousand pages; 16, by Martín Furchi, with more than 135 thousand pages, and 9 by Andrea Danas, with more than 133 one thousand”.

Converset said that “the judicial process as we knew it has completely changed” and added that “Covid-19 has brought to the fore many of the shortcomings and changes that the justice administration system needed.”

“Thanks to the shared effort of the agents of change – magistrates, officials, employees and members of the Council of the Magistracy – the actors of the judicial system have various tools that have brought qualitative improvements in their daily work,” he said.

Judge Danas noted that “the pandemic brought with it working remotely and the consequent need to speed up the digitization process of the files that until then they had processed on paper “.

For Furchi, digitization “was the main task, and that way you can work remotely. People can telecommute.”

And Ferrer stressed that this process “made it possible to ensure the provision of the justice service during the pandemic we are going through.”