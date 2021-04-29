The Buenos Aires Government will launch on Friday the third stage of your vaccination plan against the coronavirus, which will focus on people over the age of 60. The details of the new phase will be presented by the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, in the already usual morning press conference in which the situation in the face of the pandemic is detailed.

As he could know Clarion, Enrollment will begin after the formal announcement by Quirós.

Registration will be done through the page web buenosaires.gob.ar/vacunacovid, where you must complete a form with personal data. Then people will receive confirmation by email, WhatsApp message or SMS.

From there, those who sign up must wait for the contact, also by those means, to select the day, time and vaccination of preference to receive the medication.

Through a statement, the Buenos Aires government recalled that “the public vaccination centers were specially equipped and are strategically distributed throughout the Buenos Aires territory.”

They remarked that “they are located in clubs, government buildings and cultural centers, and that they work from Monday to Friday, from 8 to 17 “.

“Each of these points complies with all the corresponding biosecurity measures and are equipped with adequate refrigeration systems for the correct preservation of the vaccines,” they clarified.

The steps to receive the Covid vaccine

1. Approach the center on the day and time indicated in the shift.

2. Present the DNI in the reception and registration area.

3. Wait for the call from the health team to receive the vaccine.

4. Once administered, it should be observed for half an hour.

5. Once this period has elapsed, the neighbor will be given the corresponding certificate and he / she will be able to return home.

6. You will be contacted again in order to assign the appointment for the application of the second dose that can be given after an interval of 12 weeks.

The Buenos Aires government specified that, since December 29, 618,151 people received the first dose of Sputnik-V, Sinopharm or Covishield vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca in the City.

Of the total, 121,794 have already completed the immunization, with the second component.

In this way, 739,945 vaccines were applied in the Buenos Aires territory, which represents 98.9% of the 748,200 delivered by the national government so far.

AFG