The City Government will challenge Judge Roberto Gallardo for his “manifest partiality” and “his clear political intentions that his rulings have historically brought about,” according to official sources.

The decision was made after the Buenos Aires magistrate summoned the ministers Soledad Acuña, of Education, and Fernán Quirós, of Health, to a hearing to know the protocols provided for the return of face-to-face classes against the coronavirus.

The judge took this measure within the framework of an injunction filed by a union leader and set the call for February 10.

“The beginning of classes is a priority and a goal for the whole society, for which governments, unions, teachers and families are working cooperatively and collaboratively to arrive in the most careful way possible.” They consider the Buenos Aires government and for that reason they point against Gallardo and his long history of confrontation with the policies of macrismo in the City.

News in development