The Buenos Aires government will launch a call for real estate developers and institutions of all kinds to present urban agreements. The idea is that they propose finance public works or services, and in exchange they could obtain better building conditions for your private projects.

The initiative comes from the Buenos Aires Urban Development Secretariat. The idea is that private companies can, for example, build more square meters, or change the configuration of a certain building, for which they need a modification of the current regulations. In return, they undertake, for example, to cede land and finance the construction of a plaza, or to put money to buy supplies necessary to fight the pandemic.

In all cases, these agreements must be endorsed by the Buenos Aires Legislature, in a double reading vote with a mandatory public hearing between both sanctions.

In this sense, the Buenos Aires Government will give priority to those projects that bring improvements in three sectors of the south of the City: the Historic Center; La Boca and Barracas, and the western area of ​​Constitución. There they want both public and private enterprises to develop. However, it may also happen that the private party wants an improvement for its own project in another neighborhood (for example Palermo or Puerto Madero), but agrees to finance public investment in those priority areas (Constitución or La Boca).

Why are these neighborhoods prioritized? “They are areas where the mixture of uses is more postponed and where more green spaces and infrastructure are needed,” explained Álvaro García Resta, Buenos Aires Urban Development Secretary.

La Boca is one of the neighborhoods where investments will be prioritized. Photo Mario Quinteros

The idea is that the projects are carried out in line with the parameters established by the Urban Code of the City. In some neighborhoods, such as Boedo or Almagro, the aim is to further encourage the installation of squares, because lack sufficient green spaces. But in others it may be that the construction of houses is prioritized, or the expansion of a hospital or a school, because it is what that neighborhood needs most.

Participants can be private entrepreneurs, but the call also reaches universities, social institutions and even the national government itself. During February a consultation period will be opened, and from March 1 to April 30 Projects can be presented online through the “Remote Procedures” (TAD) platform of the Buenos Aires Government.

There are already several antecedents of this type of urban agreements. In 2018 the City inaugurated the “Manzana 66” square, in Jujuy and Belgrano, an old claim of the residents of Balvanera. In that space, a private party wanted to build a microstadium for 10,000 people, a project rejected by the people of the neighborhood. The solution was an agreement for a swap: in that case, the Buenos Aires government kept that land to build the square, in exchange for give the company tax land of similar value in Saavedra.

But the even clearer examples of this covenant mechanic were three, and they occurred last year. The Legislature approved three urban agreements. In the first case, a construction company that had two blocks in Las Cañitas proposed to give one for the construction of a plaza in exchange for being allowed to add all the buildable m2 in the other lot. So, The City will have a green space in the block of Clay, Báez, Dorrego and Huergo.

The Plaza Amia, in Costanera Norte, will be developed with funds provided by a construction company. Photo Germán García Adrasti

The second agreement was with the company that owns a lot in Fitz Roy and Vera, in Villa Crespo. In exchange for some modifications in the construction capacity, they promised to pay 250,000 dollars for the installation of a square in a free space next to the San Martín railway viaduct, which passes a few meters. They will also pay a million dollars that will go to the health emergency due to the coronavirus.

The third urban development agreement (which has a first sanction and would be approved in March), is the one proposed by the firm “Puerto Madero Plusx Real Estate Trust”, which has a plot to build in Juana Manso 350, in Dique 4 of Puerto Log.

There, the businessmen asked to build more square meters. In return, they will compensate the City with $ 2.5 million, which will go to two uses. On the one hand, the fight against Covid. But most of the money will be used to install a square in memory of the victims of the AMIA attack. This green space will be built on a triangular strip of land between the Parque de la Memoria and the Costanera Norte Nature Reserve. The peculiarity is that this land was reclaimed from the Río de la Plata with the rubble of the building attacked in 1994.

