In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus that punishes the country and in the midst of the debate on the restrictions imposed by the Government to try to stop the infections, from the Province of Buenos Aires they targeted the opposition and focused the criticism on Mauricio Macri, Patricia Bullrich and Elisa Carrió.

It was Carlos Bianco, the Chief of Staff of Axel Kicillof’s ministers, who described the former president, his former Minister of Security and the benchmark of the Civic Coalition as “three irresponsible“.

“With the mayors of the opposition we have worked very well, but then there is the irresponsible opposition. And I am going to put the three main references. Macri, Bullrich and Carrió are the three most irresponsible people I know,” Bianco launched at the conference of press that he headed together with the Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán, at the headquarters of the government, in La Plata.

For the official, “all the time they’re putting sticks in the wheel, with false information and press operations “.

Carlos Bianco at a press conference. Photo: Mauricio Nievas.

In the Buenos Aires government they question the opposition because they consider that they sow fear in the population with alleged false accusations about vaccines and questioning the measures that the national Executive has to try to stop the infections.

“Asking the irresponsible for responsibility is spending gunpowder on chimneys. How am I going to ask Macri for responsibility, who destroyed the country, to Bullrich, who helped him, or to Carrió, “he sentenced.

The response of the Civic Coalition

Following Bianco’s criticism, the Civic Coalition (CC) issued a statement to warn that “it is irresponsible to vaccinate privilege and repeat false information.”

“It is irresponsible to have used the vaccines that were owned by all Argentines to immunize their own friends and activists, and to repeat false information. That has no possible excuse ”, they completed in the space led by Elisa Carrió.

In addition, they demanded that the officials of the National Executive and of the Province of Buenos Aires “remain calm and have the necessary maturity at the delicate moment in which we Argentines have to live.”

They rejected the criticism against JxC and remarked that “the Civic Coalition did not make any complaint for ‘poisoning'”, as warned by the ruling party. In this regard, they clarified that “it was required to investigate the possible commission of the crimes of fraud, non-compliance of the duties of a public official and possible attack on public health, after the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, affirmed in those days that the vaccine was not to be applied to people over 60 years of age “.

“Mass vaccination of people was beginning with a vaccine that had not even been approved by the emergency process established by the Anmat, nor by any other body of similar competence in the world, but by a resolution of the Ministry of Health, it had not been published by any scientific journal and, until that moment, the requested information had not been placed before the Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies ”, they explained.

Followed, they remarked that “we are in a delicate moment and it is essential that those who have the responsibility of driving in this pandemic have the maturity and serenity to do so, preserving the public from rumors or bad faith versions and take care of the task for the who were appointed ”.

“From the CC we insist on the need to remain calm and continue working with good will to overcome this moment in the best possible way,” they concluded.

Voltage escalation

The tension between the ruling party and the opposition escalated in the last hours in the framework of the new restrictions imposed by the Government. It is that shortly before the publication of the DNU with the measures, the leadership of Together for Change released a document in which it refused to restrict activities.

It was at a meeting in Palermo that the members of the national board of Together for Change asked to “defend the greatest possible normality” in the face of the health situation and left the stage open to negotiate a postponement of the primaries.

In the last hours, the focus of tension was in the debate on the use of Chinese vaccines. In Congress, the opposition deputies asked the Government to report on the “scientific evidence” to defer the Chinese vaccine.

In a resolution request, they asked to know “the percentage of immunity to the SARS-COV2 virus that a person inoculated with a single dose of the Sinopharm vaccine achieves,” as well as “the period in which this occurs.”

As Máximo said, sanity where the opposition offers insanity. 1) We are in the 2nd COVID Wave, we must reinforce care. 2) The Chinese vaccine you mention was NOT purchased in Argentina. We buy Sinopharm NO Sinovac. From the Macrismo they are looking for more deaths, please stop! https://t.co/wOXAR2L5i2 – Mayra Mendoza ☀️ (@mayrasmendoza) April 12, 2021

For his part, Bullrich again criticized the government for not having reached an agreement with Pfizer. “Explain why you did not buy the Pfizer vaccine, but 4 million from China, which half immunizes. Do you call this caring for Argentines?” The president of PRO tweeted.

Kirchnerism’s response was not long in coming. The mayor of Quilmes and reference of La Cámpora, Mayra Mendoza, accused the macrismo of seeking “there are more dead“.

AFG