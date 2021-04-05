While the national government evaluates intensifying the restrictions and summoned Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires officials for this Monday to analyze the panorama, with infections on the rise and fear of the second wave of coronavirus, from the City they warned that they want to avoid restrictive measures in the short term term.

The Buenos Aires deputy head of government, Diego Santilli, remained firm in the position of “sustain economic activity and work“, in line with what Horacio Rodríguez Larreta has hinted on other occasions.

“First we have to hold the balance. Avoid contagion, but sustain economic activity and sustain work. Last year was complicated for the city’s SMEs and seven out of every ten jobs are generated by SMEs, “said Santilli, in dialogue with Radio Miter.

For the official, it is key to reinforce the policy of “testing and isolation” in order to stop the rise in infections: “Our goal is track, test and isolate and vaccinate to all the people quickly and to be monitoring the day to day based on indicators “.

Larreta, Kicillof and Alberto Fernández, during a meeting last year to analyze the pandemic.

Regarding these parameters, the official reported: “Today we woke up with 37% of intensive care beds occupied, 22% of moderate beds and 8% in light beds.”

“You have to achieve that balance of maintaining economic activity, people’s work and taking care of infections,” he insisted.

The other axis Santilli emphasized is vaccination. Revealed that the City of Buenos Aires has already applied “82 percent” of the vaccines received, including this weekend. “We are in full swing with the vaccination,” he confirmed.

In this sense, he was happy about the arrival of more doses in recent days. “Vaccines arrived this weekend and we are ready to apply them because we already have registered people over 65 and 70 years old. What goes in, gets vaccinated“, he asserted.

Summit in La Rosada

In the midst of the spread of infections and after the dialogue between President Alberto Fernández and Axel Kicillof and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the national government called a meeting with Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires authorities for this Monday afternoon.

The meeting, which will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Casa Rosada, will be led by the national chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and his peers from the Province and the City, Carlos Bianco and Felipe Miguel, will participate.

There will also be the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and her Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires counterparts, Daniel Gollán and Fernán Quiros.

The meeting takes place within the framework of the intention of the national and Buenos Aires government to increase restrictions in the face of the increase in infections, although the idea is that they be agreed with the City.

“There is dialogue with the Province and there must be”Santilli responded when asked about the relationship with Kicillof’s management.

The Government of Buenos Aires, with Gollán and his vice Nicolás Kreplak at the helm, propose a closure of “four tough weeks, not phase 3, but something stronger and more severe”, according to sources Clarion. However, in the City they are more reluctant to closures and seek to agree on other alternatives to maintain economic stability.

JPE