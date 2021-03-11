After Beatriz Sarlo’s statement in Comodoro Py about the offer she received to apply the coronavirus vaccine in January and the subsequent response from Soledad Quereilhac, wife of Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof, the province’s chief of staff, Carlos Bianco, left to talk about the issue and assured that the fact “obviously leaves a damage on the credibility of the vaccination plan.”

In addition, he considered that “the Sarlo issue is absolutely settled once she came out to make a strong self-criticism ”.

News in development.

JPE