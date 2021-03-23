The Buenos Aires federal chamber unanimously resolved unarchive the cause to investigate the Operation Puf through which Kirchnerism tried to annul the case of the Cuadernos de las Bribes and ordered federal judge Marcelo Martínez Di Giorgi in harsh terms deepen the investigation.

The decision was made by the judges of Chamber I of that court, Eduardo Farah, Mariano Llorens and Leopoldo Bruglia.

Operation Puf was launched by former K officials imprisoned in Ezeiza and the Instituto Patria launched in January 2019 to bring the complaint of the “retired agricultural producer” Pedro Etchebest to the Dolores court, which was then directed by the member of Legitimate Justice, Alejo Ramos Padilla, through a “shopping forum” maneuver.

Last September, Judge Martínez Di Giorgi filed the case opened for a complaint by the reference of Cambiemos, Elisa Carrió, because he said that the maneuver “did not harm” the case of the Notebooks because it has reached an oral trial.

But the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, one of the objectives of the operation, together with the late judge Claudio Bonadio and the journalist from Clarion Daniel Santoro, appealed the case file.

The ruling indicates that Martínez Di Giorgi “limited himself to analyzing and ruling out that through conversations” in which the former Secretary of Planning Coordination, Roberto Baratta, and other former K anticipated ten days before Etchebest he was going to file a “spontaneous” complaint in the Dolores court.

They even say in telephone conversations that Judge Ramos Padilla, current head of the La Plata court, “took a trip” and is already “operating.”

Ramos Padilla son denied having found out before Etchebest filed the complaint on January 28, 2018 in his court after an interview between Stornelli, the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio and the governor of Salta, Gustavo Sáenz, in Pinamar. But conversations recorded by court order cast doubt on that claim.

Di Giorgi said that Operation Puf, the name given to it by Cristina Kirchner’s deputy and operator, Eduardo Valdés, in a famous conversation with former Secretary of Transportation Juan Pablo Schiavi, “did not succeed, hinder the instruction ”of the cause of the Notebooks.

“Such a conclusion does not find factual basis on the little activity Instructional carried out by Martínez Di Giorgi, the evidence collected in cars being as insufficient as skewed their interpretation, bypassing the courses of action proposed by the prosecution, “says the ruling.

Judge Martínez Di Giorgi “with generic statements and references to other investigations failed to give real treatment to those events with signs of verisimilitude that arise from the transcripts and were denounced ”.

The court ordered the judge to deepen the investigation and delimit the procedural object, among other measures.

“It is practical habitual in this type of event, the use of judicial procedures as a vehicle to carry out various political maneuvers, which have public opinion as a real recipient, but which have nothing to do with the administration of justice ”, he warned.

Such circumstance requires “an acute work on the part of those who are called to impart justice of the same way that the Hon. Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata that, recently, it has put in order the object of the investigation processed in the Federal Court of Dolores “.

The Mar del Plata court “understood that there was no evidence of the probable participation of Carlos Stornelli in the extortion maneuver that would have been practiced to the detriment of Pedro Etchebest, which is why he revoked his prosecution ”. In addition, the chamber annulled the two indictments that Ramos Padilla had issued against Santoro.

The ruling highlighted that the conversations of the former prisoners in Ezeiza –which Kirchnerism wants to annul as evidence- “would give an account of the start-up of the operation. existed, that were duly obtained within the framework of a criminal investigation by Federal Court No. 2 of Lomas de Zamora and ordered by Judge Federico Villena ”.

This research, unlike what was stated by Martínez Di Giorgi “could take on a criminal character regardless of whether or not the objective could have actually materialized ”.

The chamber considered that “after making a detailed detail of the wiretapping, it considered that its content It was so graphic, explicit and forceful that it left the so-called “Operation Puf” in the open”.

The judges ordered Martínez Di Giorgi to incorporate new complaints from Stornelli and “exhaust the evidence proposed in the present case, or produce others that would tend to deepen the categorical speeches exchanged by different characters, where undoubtedly reference was made to his person with negative and dire omens and to the judge of the case being processed in Dolores in more than suggestive terms”.

In addition, the court recalled that the deputy attorney general of the chamber, José Luis Agüero Iturbe, adhered to the Stornelli appeal understanding that “the suitable and conducive evidence that allows overcoming the uncertainty about the existence of the fact defined by the Public Prosecutor’s Office has not been filled out.”

Finally, the camera rejected the “offending terms” from a presentation by Ramos Padilla’s father and chamber judge, Juan Ramos Padilla. Before Etchebest’s presentation, he met with Eduardo Valdés at the Puiggari spa, Entre Ríos. The court asked the Council of the Magistracy and the CABA bar association to sanction Ramos Padilla Sr. for his ethical misconduct.

