Guillermo Hector Ferrara, in charge of the federal prosecutor’s office 1 of La Plata and which acts before the federal court with electoral jurisdiction in Buenos Aires territory, took place this Wednesday at the presentation made at the end of February by the mayor Fernando Gray and declared the “nullity” of the internal elections of the provincial PJ called for May 2, in which Maximum Kirchner He hopes to establish himself as the new head of the party.

“The argument that the elections were brought forward because it is not in the best interests of the affiliates to hold them at the end of the year, is unreasonable and arbitrary as it runs counter to the right of the authorities to exercise their mandate and to be evaluated -by the affiliates- by the full term of their mandate. The unreasonable act is arbitrary, defective, and unconstitutional“, argued Ferrara, who is subrogated by the electoral prosecutor’s office, to rule in favor of the presentation made by Gray to stop the advance of the leader of La Cámpora on the Buenos Aires PJ.

“The authorities designated for a specific period have the right to exercise the position in that period, but also the right that the affiliates value their partisan work during the same period,” the prosecutor added.

It is that one of the arguments of the mayor of Esteban Echeverría in his judicial presentation was that the call for internal elections for next May 2 it runs counter to the mandate of the current party authorities, which expires at the end of the year.

Gustavo Menéndez, the mayor of Merlo who still presides over the party, nevertheless succumbed to the advance of La Cámpora in Buenos Aires territory and made a pact with Máximo Kirchner, as did the majority of the mayors of Greater Buenos Aires. Gray, current vice president of the PJ, then decided to go to court to annul the call for elections that took place in the virtual meeting on February 27.

Judge Alejo Ramos Padilla He rejected the presentation, and the mayor appealed to the National Electoral Chamber, which also rejected the proposal with the votes of Santiago Corcuera and Raúl Bejas, despite the fact that Alberto Dalla Vía did echo the precautionary statement of the communal chief.

Fernando Gray seeks to judicially stop the advance of Máximo Kirchner in the provincial PJ (Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi)

Gray, however, was not alone.

Hours after the ruling of the CNE, former president Eduardo Duhalde fully entered the intern and asked the Electoral Board of the provincial PJ to challenge 12 candidates from the official list with which the leader of La Cámpora seeks to consecrate himself on the 2nd of May.

Duhalde, in fact, directly challenged Máximo Kirchner for not complying with the requirements established in the charter. In this case, according to the former president, because he did not have the necessary two years of affiliation: he just joined the party during the summer, on February 12 of this year.

According to Duhalde, the Buenos Aires minister is in the same situation Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque, candidate for councilor on the official list for the eighth electoral section: he joined on March 3. The other ten directly challenged are not affiliated with the PJ, according to the presentation. They are, among others, the deputies Vanesa Siley and María Liliana Schwindt, the deputy Walter Correa and the mayor Mariel Fernández, from the Buenos Aires town of Moreno.