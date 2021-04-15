The judge of the federal chamber Martín Irurzun rejected this Thursday a challenge of businessman K Fabián De Sousa in the case in which they are investigating alleged macrista pressures for the Indalo group of Cristóbal López to sell its media companies.

De Sousa’s lawyers Carlos Beraldi and Ari Llernovoy –the same ones who assist Vice President Cristina Kirchner- they raised the challenge again of Irurzun in the case instructed by Judge María Servini, hospitalized for Covid 19 since Wednesday.

While this challenge was being resolved, it was revealed that Fabián de Sousa – director of C5N and radio 10- met with President Alberto Fernández at the presidential residence on June 24 of last year, the same day he went to testify before Judge Federico Villena in the case for alleged illegal espionage during the presidency of Mauricio Macri.

The order against Irurzun is part of a battery of challenges from judges and prosecutors and requests for annulments of causes in the framework of the K offensive on Justice.

In a letter, Irurzun recalled that the challenge is based on a previous request, a call made to the telephone subscriber corresponding to his public office on September 26, 2018, disseminated by the site K “El Rohete a la Luna” of Cristina’s informal advisor. Kirchner, Horacio Verbitsky and for an alleged link with one of the accused.

Irurzun pointed out that the first challenge has already been rejected by the cassation chamber and stressed that “the expressions and derivations that the lawyers representing Carlos Fabián De Sousa extract from the circumstances alleged by them, respond to own constructions of conjectural type”.

As it happened “many times in the years that I have been in the position, that I have had some occasional contact – in person or not – with any of those people, andNothing modifies my previous observation”If it is not included among the grounds for challenge.

On the other hand, the TV program La Cornisa de Luis Majul revealed that De Sousa was in the presidential residence on June 24 of last year, the same day he went to testify in the case for alleged illegal espionage.

Julián Leunda, deputy chief of advisers to the President and former director of C5N, was present at that meeting.

Businessman K had a previous meeting with Fernández in Olivos, according to the log of visits to Olivos accessed by the television program after a request for access to public information. That meeting was on April 22 of last year.

Another visit that President Fernández had was from attorney K Natalia Salvo, who denounced the Buenos Aires government for “privatization” of the vaccination process. Except she is the same one who participated in Operative Puf against the cause of the Cuadernos de las Bribes as a lawyer for the “retired agricultural producer” Pedro Etchebest in the D’Alessio de Dolores case. That same day, Deputy Eduardo Valdés, another of the organizers of Operative Puf, entered Olivos.

And currently, except is hired by the block of deputies of the Frente de Todos after his performance in Operativo Puf.

