The picture of Buenos Aires ATP, which will be played from March 1 to 7, is gradually taking shape and the presence of a top 10 is already assured: Diego Schwartzman. He Small, number nine in the world, confirmed that he will contest the Argentine contest for the eighth time, in which he was a finalist in 2019, and will be one of the great figures of a very special 2021 edition.

It is that in the context of the pandemic, the tournament will be played under a strict protocol, which implies that tickets will not be put on sale and the players will move within a “semi bubble” and will be regularly tested to rule out infections. So he told Martin Jaite, event director.

“We have confirmed the presence of Schwartzman, who was a priority for us. We quickly began to talk to Diego, knowing that he always has a predisposition for the tournament. It is a luxury to be able to announce the presence of a player like him, who is among the top ten in the world and, above all, is Argentine“, commented Jaite in a chat with the site BA Tennis.

“Then there is a reality. And it is that the players are just beginning to put together their calendars now, unlike other years, in which at this point they had already set them up. Today they are thinking about Australia and there are many who have not yet decided what other tournaments they are going to play“He added in relation to the other players who will play in the Buenos Aires brick dust.

For his part, Schwartzman assured through a message he sent from Melbourne: “I know that Martín Jaite and many people I have known for a long time made tremendous efforts so that this year can be played. So very happy to confirm my participation. I hope you can enjoy the tournament through television. ”

Jaite explained that due to restrictions on the capacity of the stadium, tickets will not be sold individually. The 300 places enabled will be allocated to the guests of the sponsors and the players and to corporate boxes. “Unfortunately that beautiful thing of seeing people watching the games is not going to be possible,” he said.

The central court of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis in full in the 2020 edition. This year, the postcard will be different. Photo Press Argentina Open

And he also gave some details of the “semi bubble” that will be set up to house the players.

“They are not going to be in a full bubble like it happened in the NBA. But they can only move from hotel to club and from club to hotel. They will be swabbed when they arrive in Buenos Aires, like anyone who enters the city, and then every four days. These tests will also be done to the people of the organization who are going to be in contact with the players, “he said.

Players will be able to enter the bubble with only two companions. Meanwhile, the prize pool of the tournament, as it happened with all the appointments of the circuit by decision of the ATP, will be reduced almost 50 percent compared to last year, which was around the 700 thousand dollars.

Norwegian Casper Ruud won the title in 2020. Will he come to defend his crown in March? Photo EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

“It’s all new. It’s a rare time for everyone and we are trying to get used to this new modality. We are very happy to be able to organize the tournament again, but also very much on the lookout without knowing very well what will happen. With the expectation of always and with the desire of always, but with much more care and more fears, too “, commented Jaite.

And he closed: “There are complications and challenges different from the usual ones. But I spoke with tournament organizers who have held contests in this situation and when they finish they feel a great satisfaction. Hopefully we can feel it too.”