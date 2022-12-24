As if nothing had happened, Christmas was celebrated again this Saturday in Murcia the old-fashioned way. The unstoppable rise in respiratory infections that the Community is experiencing, which in the last week has raised the pressure of care in health centers, did not prevent Murcians from taking to the streets in a festivity that, after two years gripped by the advance of the coronavirus pandemic, returned to complete normality with a massive Christmas gathering free of the sanitary restrictions of previous years in hospitality and leisure venues.

The ‘Buena Afternoon’ thus returned, for the first time since 2020, to be celebrated without masks or a maximum number at the tables, and the meetings took the capital with force, leaving a stamp of terraces to overflowing, large groups in the bars and drinking establishments at its maximum capacity.

“Last year we had a lot of last-minute cancellations and it was a very bad year,” recalled Luis Espinosa, the manager of the La Tapa bar, located in the Plaza de las Flores in Murcia, behind the establishment’s large outdoor bar. It must be remembered that in 2021, with mass vaccination already being noticed and after a favorable evolution of infections in November, the epidemiological curve starred in a rapid rise that led the health authorities to toughen up, days before the arrival of the dates most notable of Christmas, the rules for leisure in Murcian territory. Among the restrictions with which Health tried to stop the rise of Covid at that time, were, for example, the mandatory use of a mask on the streets, with the only exception of practicing sports; the time limit for any non-essential activity until one in the morning and a maximum number of diners in hotels of 10 people per table indoors and 12 outdoors. And that’s not to mention the ban on standing up. Nothing to do with what happened this December 24, where whoever had no place to drink and eat, made it for himself; and where the table reservations for noon had numerous diners, something unthinkable last Christmas. “We are 23, and we have booked in a traditional place,” Francisco told us in the morning, a young man already dressed for drinks and the after party.

The image of the ‘Buena Afternoon’ was, to the delight of the hospitality businessmen, practically indistinguishable from that of 2019, with the crowded streets, social distancing as a distant memory, and hundreds of people crowded both inside the premises , as in the tables on the terraces and the external bars, also recovered this year. In addition, the spring weather, on a day that woke up with clear skies, soon meant that warm clothes were superfluous.

The first sign of this Christmas normality came from the families who came to witness the Santa Claus parade, held in the south of the city with a large influx of people on their way through the streets of the Infante neighborhood, a location Unpublished after the decision this year of the City Council to remove the two largest children’s events in the city –the Christmas parade and the parade of the Three Wise Men– from the center, avoiding the traditional passage through more central streets and which generated small traffic jams at starting at noon in the neighborhood. And, while the children enjoyed the arrival of the representative from Lapland, the youngest began to uncork the morning in the bars.

The early risers



It was precisely the Plaza de las Flores where some of the early risers gathered. “We have met at 11:00 in the morning,” acknowledged Inma and Elena, two young people who were having a beer in the area. The busiest places were once again, next to the Plaza de Las Flores and Santa Catalina, the Plaza del Romea and the streets Pérez Casas and Alfonso X. The latter was animated by families and friends from early morning due to the coincidence of the external bars with the stalls of the craft exhibition, although its peak came in the afternoon.

The food reaffirmed the good estimates of the hotel industry, with the tables full and the waiters working at a frantic pace to get the orders out. Others, the least farsighted, chose to have a bite standing up with a few cans of beer in the surroundings of the most requested areas in order to continue. “At least I bought a pasty,” a young man told his friend near Ronda de Garay, before returning to the charge.

As the stomachs were satisfied, the increasingly lively groups again collapsed the entrances to bars and some of the drinking venues and the ‘afternoon’ was gaining strength. There were those who preferred to improvise and those who already had a ticket for one of the parties organized in the city. “We will continue until nine at night,” acknowledged Marta, one of the members of this last group. It will be time for family dinners, before giving way to nightlife.