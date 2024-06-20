The most accessible Apple Vision Pro model will cost the same as a high-end iPhone, despite feature limitations.
Apple is reallocating its resources towards the cheaper Apple Vision Pro model, scheduled for launch in late 2025. Although this new device it will be priced significantly lower than the current model’s $3,499, the cost remains high. The price of the new Apple Vision Pro will be comparable to that of a high-end iPhone, and if we take the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB of internal storage, then it should cost around $1,599.
Lower cost, but at what price?
The high price of the cheap Apple Vision Pro raises many questions about its affordability. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already has reduced sales estimates for the current model from 800,000-850,000 units to 400,000-450,000 units, highlighting a rapid loss of consumer interest. Despite the price cut, many may still perceive the device as an expensive media consumption gadget rather than a productivity tool comparable to an iPhone or Mac.
If Apple manages to expand productivity options with visionOS 2 and offer an experience close to that of a Mac, the new Vision Pro model could find its place in the market. However, this could threaten sales of Macs and iPadscreating a strategic dilemma for the company in the coming years due to sales cannibalization.
What’s missing from this cheap Apple Vision Pro?
To keep the price low, Apple will have to make compromises, such as reducing the number of cameras, the absence of EyeSight technologylower-quality display, and using an iPhone chipset instead of a Mac. These compromises may not be well received by users, especially considering that, for a similar price, they could opt for a high-end iPhone or a MacBook Air with medium specs.
The choice could therefore be very difficult: if the cost of a viewer of this type is high enough to do not make it competitive against other viewers on the market, the reduced functionality could push users to choose old devices such as iPhone and Mac (if needed for work), to the detriment of this new one. Obviously this is a rumor, and only a confirmation will be able to give us all the information to draw conclusions.
