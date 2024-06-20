Apple is reallocating its resources towards the cheaper Apple Vision Pro model, scheduled for launch in late 2025. Although this new device it will be priced significantly lower than the current model’s $3,499, the cost remains high. The price of the new Apple Vision Pro will be comparable to that of a high-end iPhone, and if we take the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB of internal storage, then it should cost around $1,599.

Lower cost, but at what price? The high price of the cheap Apple Vision Pro raises many questions about its affordability. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already has reduced sales estimates for the current model from 800,000-850,000 units to 400,000-450,000 units, highlighting a rapid loss of consumer interest. Despite the price cut, many may still perceive the device as an expensive media consumption gadget rather than a productivity tool comparable to an iPhone or Mac. A screenshot of Apple Vision Pro If Apple manages to expand productivity options with visionOS 2 and offer an experience close to that of a Mac, the new Vision Pro model could find its place in the market. However, this could threaten sales of Macs and iPadscreating a strategic dilemma for the company in the coming years due to sales cannibalization.