Debts of companies to the budget in 2022 increased by 545 billion rubles (by 27.5%) compared to 2021, reaching 2.5 trillion rubles. This is stated in the conclusion of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy on the execution of the budget for 2022, which Izvestia got acquainted with.

Basically, the debt increased on VAT due to the delay in paying taxes by certain companies.

The increase in total income debt in 2022 does not exceed the growth rate of revenues, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

In most cases, the occurrence of debt indicates problems in a particular organization that need to be resolved on the spot, said Alexei Tarapovsky, founder of Anderida Financial Group.

It is difficult to predict whether business debts to the budget will increase or decrease in 2023 due to high economic and geopolitical uncertainty, Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the HSE Center for Market Research, believes.

The risks of tax arrears always exist, since the main reasons for its formation are the untimely transfer of current payments and additional charges based on the results of control measures, Izvestia was told in the Accounts Chamber.

In the context of the transition from January 1 to the Unified Tax Account (UNS) and due to the new procedure for crediting payments, the Accounts Chamber cannot accurately assess the situation with changes in the total amount of tax debt, the department added.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

It is difficult to pay: the budget received less than 2.5 trillion rubles in taxes in 2022