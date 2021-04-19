The Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Javier Celdrán, reported this Monday that the Budget project of the Autonomous Community for 2021 will not go to the Governing Council this Thursday, although it will “in the coming weeks.” “The Budgets come with a great delay as a result of this whole process, of this Trojan horse that we had in the Regional Government until recently,” Celdrán said at a press conference held at the headquarters of the Ministry.

Thus, he criticized that motion of censure presented by PSOE and Ciudadanos en la Región de Murcia «what he has done has been, in some way, delay the work we had advanced». He assured that with the new councilors they have been able to agree “very quickly” to reformulate the accounts before the new scenario, although he clarified that “the parliamentary balances have changed.”

Therefore, “we need to find the parliamentary majority that guarantees that the Budgets, once they are approved in the Governing Council, will be approved in the Assembly,” he said. “We are finishing the negotiations with some of the deputies, as soon as we have this closed, only the technical procedures that have to do with legal reports, Intervention, Public Service will remain.” Some procedures that he hopes will start this week “so that in the next week we can have it closed and take them to the Governing Council.”