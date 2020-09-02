The president of the UD Logroñés, Felix Revuelta, has advanced this Tuesday that the budget in which they work for the staff and technicians amounts to 4.2 million euros, which is the salary limit assigned by the League.

The UD Logroñés has held its General Shareholders’ Meeting this Tuesday, in which the state of the accounts, the balance of results and the forecast of budgets have been reviewed, the club has detailed in a note.

Regarding the club’s accounting status, the year has been approved with a result of -97,744 euros. The club’s share capital, after the last increase, amounts to 3.6 million euros, which, as approved by the Board, will be increased to 5.4 million, given that the new one will be 1.8 million.

Revolt, in relation to the capital increase, has indicated that it will assign the preferential acquisition rights necessary so that each shareholder can increase capital in the same volume that you currently have.

The president has recognized that his intention is to launch a campaign of subscribers “when it is known that people can enter”, since “I don’t like playing with the money of others, and less with that of the partners”.