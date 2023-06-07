The balance sheet of the UAE Central Bank exceeded 594 billion dirhams at the end of last March, to record the highest level in its history, according to the latest statistics of the Central Bank.

And the Central Bank stated, in the balance sheet report for the month of March 2023, that its balance sheet increased on a monthly basis by 5.3%, to reach 594.12 billion dirhams at the end of last March, compared to 564.25 billion dirhams in the previous February, an increase equivalent to 29.8 billion dirhams during a month.

The balance sheet of the Central Bank increased on an annual basis by 15.2%, or the equivalent of 78.3 billion dirhams, compared to about 515.79 billion dirhams in March 2022, while it increased by about 7.05% since the beginning of this year, compared to about 554.99 billion dirhams at the end of December 2022.

According to statistics, the Central Bank’s budget was distributed on the assets side by 261.16 billion dirhams for cash and bank balances last March, in addition to investments saved to maturity by about 196.82 billion dirhams, 107.82 billion dirhams for deposits, 3.57 billion dirhams for loans and advances, and 24. 75 billion dirhams for other assets.

The balance sheet was distributed on the liabilities and capital side by 247.14 billion dirhams for current accounts and deposit accounts, about 195.98 billion dirhams for cash bills and Islamic certificates of deposit, 129.21 billion dirhams for issued cash papers and coins, 14.21 billion dirhams for capital and reserves, and 7.58 billion dirhams. Other liabilities dirhams.