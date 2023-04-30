The merger block between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft by the hand of CM extension it was without a doubt the news of the week.

By publishing its final decision in a report by 418 pages, the CMA investigation contains a number of details relating to the video game industry. Among the most interesting elements we find some data related to ever-increasing costs of developing a title.

In the aforementioned report, the CMA revealed that some major publishers say budgets for some of their Triple-A titles may exceed one billion dollars.

The costs associated with triple-A game development have increased exponentially, and many triple-A projects that are in development for launch in 2024 or 2025 may require a development budget equal to 200 million dollars or even higher.

The next Grand Theft Auto should require Rockstar an economic outlay equal to 300 million dollarswhile the recent The Callisto Protocol It cost 162 million dollars. CD Projekt Red for Cyberpunk 2077 spent a staggering amount of 316 million dollars.

To these costs must obviously be added those related to marketing expenseswhich inexorably causes the economic outlay to rise to figures close to billion dollars overall.

To make a parallel, during the generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were needed between 50 and 150 million to produce a Triple A title.