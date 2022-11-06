San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi. – The concentrate federal resources towards emblematic projects of the administration of the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), as the Mayan Train, will prevent San Luis Potosi receive the six billion pesos (mp) increase for the 2023 budget.

According to the economist, Mario Alberto Di Constanzo Armenta, despite the fact that the governor of Potosí, Jose Ricardo Gallardo Cardonastated happy to announce 52 thousand million pesos for the federal participation budget for 2023what is a increase of six thousand million pesos morethis one might not go as high.

Constanzo Armenta explained that, said amount for San Luis Potosi, It was in case the predictions of a three percent increase in the economy were given Mexican, however, the current parliamentary adviser of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), said that it will only grow one percent.

The little increased number will have as consequence that the entities do not receive the expected budgetthis added to the fact that the administration of the self-styled “Fourth transformation”, concentrates its resources on emblematic projects, sacrificing the entities.

Such is the case of mayan traina communications project that is installed in the southeast of Mexico and that absorbs the budgets of items of the federal government in which the participations that must be granted to the states.

“We can say that the budget of San Luis Potosí and the country was taken by the Train (Maya)”, he said in an interview during his stay in the capital of Potosí before local media that met at the headquarters of the tricolor party.