In a dramatic finale, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks eliminated the Brooklyn nets despite Kevin Durant’s historic performance and ranked the final of the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

Antetokounmpo, who had 40 points and 13 rebounds, emerged victorious 115-111 in a battle of the titans at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center against Durant, who finished with 48 points, the highest score in a seventh playoff game.

The Nets superstar, who was on the court for 53 minutes of the game, had forced overtime with a spectacular far shot almost on the cicada.

“He is the best player in the world, I said it two days ago and I repeat it now,” Antetokounmpo acknowledged, who breathed a sigh of relief as he continued on his way to his long-awaited first Finals.

The Bucks will play his second conference finale of the last three years against the Philadelphia 76ers or the Atlanta Hawks, who will also define their series in a seventh game this Sunday.

This elimination means a huge blow for the Nets, a modest team that managed to reunite three superstars (Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving) with the sole objective of conquering the NBA ring.

When they have had their three figures, the Nets have been practically unstoppable But injuries plagued the stars all season, especially in this conference semifinal.

James Harden had to leave the first game in the first minute after relapsing his hamstring problem and had to return urgently with a sprained ankle suffered by Irving in the fourth.

Harden, who played very limited by his muscular problem, scored 22 points Saturday but with a negative 5/17 statistic on shooting from the field.

“Must give credit to milwaukee. They are a great team and they have many options to win the championship. We had good chances in overtime but they didn’t come in, “said Durant, who also had 4 triples, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Tension flew over the game from the start at the Barclays Center where, whatever the outcome, one of the leading title contenders was to suffer an early elimination.

With little support from his squires, Giannis Antetokounmpo had all the pressure on him and the public tried to exploit his insecurity from the free throw line (8/14 in the game), reaching two shots that did not even touch the rim.

His two best allies, Middleton (23 points) and Jrue Holiday (13), came into the break with a dismal 4/22 shooting from the field.

Durant concentrated on his shoulders the attack of Brooklyn, which reached the break with a slight advantage of six points (53-47).

The Bucks came back strong from the locker room and posted a 12-2 run that led 59-55, with Giannis finding an ally in Middleton, who finally entered the game.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and a historic 48-point day. Photo: EFE

Harden, on the other hand, was turning off physically and began to miss triple after triple (2/12 total).

The game came just one point clear of the Bucks at a last quarter for the heart attack. Durant brought the Nets within two points with 30 seconds to play and Middleton missed the next triple but Holiday managed to rebound the rebound.

With just 2.1 seconds of possession for Milwaukee, Holiday served from the baseline for center Brook Lopez who, instead of shooting, tried to assist Middleton but ran out of time.

The Bucks’ error gave Durant 6 seconds for a last play, who nailed an unlikely throw on the same line of three at the half turn to force the extension (109-109) amid the explosion of jubilation from the Nets fans.

By inches, Durant’s shot wasn’t a triple that would have given the Nets victory.

With both teams extremely nervous and tired, overtime was a collection of errors in which the Bucks managed to get back to the last minute lead and, this time, Durant could not work another miracle.

With information from AFP