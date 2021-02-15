The Milwaukee Bucks promised them very happily when they reached the middle of the six-game road trip that ended tonight. They had just won in Denver and, together with the two victories in Cleveland, they made them look immaculate 3-0 that left them on the heels of the leading East, the Philadelphia 76ers. A week later all that seems very far away. After two very difficult visits ended with defeat (Phoenix and Utah), tonight they closed the tour with a new setback in Oklahoma, the third in a row.

The defeat, by the rival and by the image, is more difficult to assimilate than the previous two. Those from Milwaukee, who were able to win the game, showed a questionable attitude in several sections of the game, which in the long run condemned them. “Tonight they were the team that wanted the most to win. It’s as simple as that,” said Khris Middleton, who finished with 23 points. The forward was the sustenance of his in the first half, making 7 of the 10 shots he tried for 17 points. On the other hand, the rest of his teammates went to rest with a 10 of 38 and the Bucks 11 points down on the scoreboard.

At that point Giannis Antetokounmpo was already laying the foundations of his triple-double (24 + 17 + 10), although it was a collective work in the third quarter that made them get back into the game fully. If in the first 24 minutes they missed more than necessary, in the next 12 they were going to make 67% of the shots attempted. The match entered a tie at 81 in the fourth quarter. The Thunder seemed to take the game home when after two baskets by Darius Baszley and a triple by Justin Jackson, the key player in the victory, he returned to 8 up, but a new visitor effort reduced the distance to a minimum.

Bazley (18 points) and Lu Dort (19) were adding, and Al Horford contributed on all sides (20 + 7 + 9), but as we said, Jackson was the decisive player. In his third team in four years in the league, the forward is experiencing one of the best moments of his still short career. He averages 16.3 points and 56.5% in shots in the last four games, has two consecutive starts and last night he killed the game with a triple (the fourth of the game for him without failure) with 14.9 seconds remaining. Left without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder were finally able to celebrate a victory after staying on shore in their previous three games – losing twice in overtime to the Lakers and by 2 points to the Nuggets. However, the team’s performance against all these ocean liners, beyond the results, speaks of the good moment of the Oklahomans. This is how his coach, Mark Daigneault, explained: “I put this game in the same basket as the Lakers and Nuggets last week. It’s not so much about winning or not. Being in a position to fight the game to the end with this guy. of teams, which are the elite of the NBA, speaks of the level of execution, attention and detail that we are putting “.