After serving a penalty match for to insult to Norman Alioski with the derogatory term shiphar, Marko Arnautovic, the white label Ibrahimovic from Austria, return to the Eurocup wanting to claim. Arnautovic is, basically, an autosystem involved in a duel that, deep down, should be the council of Bucharest. Virtually Ukraine and Austria will be in the last 16 if they tie (follow the game live on AS.com). But Arnautovic is indomitable …

Ukraine Y Austria they have done what was expected during the championship. They have cattle to macedonia and have lost against Orange, dominator of the group. This afternoon they have the opportunity of a non-aggression pact. And if something interests two parties, it is very difficult for it not to happen. There is nothing to reproach them for, because they have done their homework to be in that position.

But that does not give any guarantee. In Austria, Arnautovic it’s a Free verse; Alaba wants revenge and Sabitzer he has done very little in the tournament. The players they have to vindicate. Yarmolenko hunts for Shevchenko as the country’s all-time top scorer, Tsugankov is about to reappear and footballers like Zinchenko or Malinovskyi it is full passion. The normal thing is that Bucharest ends in a pact and a draw, but …