Moscow will host the BUBBLE Comics Con festival this weekend, bringing together fans of comics, TV shows and pop culture. This year, fans of the BUBBLE comic universe are waiting for January 28 at the Music Media Dome.

The festival program includes meetings with the actors of the films “Major Grom: The Plague Doctor” and “Thunder: Difficult Childhood”, the creators of “Krutiks”, exclusives from the best authors and artists of comics on the Alley of Authors, many stands with unique merchandise and novelties from publishers.

The festival will be hosted by blogger and musician Sergei Hobbit, co-hosted by cosplay star Marina Tinker.

Singer and streamer Amina Tenderlybae will perform as a special guest of the holiday. After the performance, fans will have the opportunity to get her autograph at the VKontakte stand. The artist will also chat with fans and answer all their questions.

In addition, the guests of the festival will be treated to the presentation of the most anticipated series of this year — the punk fairy tale The King and the Jester. The special guest of the presentation will be the legendary Andrey Knyazev, the lead singer of the rock band Korol i Shut and co-producer of the series. Actors Konstantin Plotnikov, who played the team’s frontman Mikhail “Gorshka” Gorshenev, Daniil Vakhrushev (bass guitarist Balu), Vassa Bokova (violinist Masha) and other participants in the series will share their impressions of the shooting and the images they played.

Traditionally, BUBBLE Comics Con will feature exclusive announcements from BUBBLE Studios and participating companies. Festival opening hours: 11:00–20:00 (admission until 19:00). Entrance for visitors with VIP tickets from 10:00

Earlier this month, the continuation of the cult story about Major Igor Grom was released. Filming took place in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Izvestia visited them in the city on the Neva and saw the kitchen of the blockbuster.