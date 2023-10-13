The fully electric Microlino brings the bubble car back to the Netherlands. The two-seater will soon be driving around the city and beyond.

Toyota importer Louwman announced at the beginning of June that the 100th anniversary would bring the bubble car back to Dutch roads. Much was not yet known at the time, but this Friday afternoon all the details arrived in our digital mailbox.

Bubble car

First of all, the bubble car. How did that work again? After the Second World War there was a shortage of everything and so super small cars came onto the market that had to provide mobility. The best known is perhaps the BMW Isetta. You can argue about the idea in terms of safety and practicality, but it certainly made people mobile after WWII.

This Microlino is clearly inspired by these bubble cars and is not ashamed of it. Compared to the BMW Isetta (right in the photo), it does have one more wheel and it is fully electric, but you can see the relationship.

We see many shapes, the size of course, but the door can also be found in the same place as on the BMW classic.

What does that cost?

The Microlino comes from Switzerland and is built in Italy. It is not a car but developed as a solution between a scooter and a car. This means that the cart has a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour and is intended for the city and the immediate periphery.

So you do need a B driving license to be allowed to drive it. Anyway, then you can park in any hole (perpendicular to the sidewalk otherwise you won’t be able to get out) and drive completely electrically.

The big question, of course, is how much that may cost. The price for the Microlino that the Royal Louwman Group uses for this fully electric two-seater bubble car is at least 17,990 euros. That seems like a lot of money if you think that you are buying a Mitsubishi Spacestar for 16,990 euros. And you can take it on the highway.

Fully electric

Anyway, of course it runs on dinosaur juice. Not this little EV of course. Then for competition you can look, for example, at the Opel Rocks Electric, which costs 8,699 euros, but which has a maximum speed of 45 kilometers per hour, because that is just a moped.

Specs Microlino

So no car, but everything you need according to Microlino itself. The ‘no car’ has a unibody monocoque, weighs just 496 kilograms and has a luggage compartment of 230 liters. Which means that in terms of liters it is not inferior to the Spacestar just mentioned, although it is a four-seater.

It is available with three different battery versions. The basic version has a 6 kWh battery and a range of up to 90 kilometers. The version with a 10.5 kWh battery has a maximum range of 177 kilometers and the largest battery is a 14 kWh battery that has a driving range of up to 230 kilometers. But then we are talking about a different price category.

Charging is possible at a ‘normal’ public charging station. The battery will then be fully charged in three to four hours. Depending on the battery version of course. A 17 hp electric motor provides the drive. In five seconds the Microlino reaches 50 kilometers per hour and the top is therefore at the aforementioned 90 kilometers per hour.

Light Electric Vehicle

It’s just a little cart. it is 2,519 mm long, 1,473 mm wide and 1,501 mm high. Because it is so light, the Microlino falls into the vehicle category L7e (Light Electric Vehicle). This means, among other things, a lower insurance premium and options for the MIA (environmental investment deduction).

Versions and price Microlino

You can order from November 1, 2023, with deliveries starting in January 2024. The entry-level model is the Microlino Urban from 17,990 euros. Equipped with disc brakes front and rear, rear window heating and Continental tires around the 13-inch wheels as standard. Every color is available for the Urban, as long as you choose white or orange. Sunroof is on the options list.

Above that, the Microlino Dolce is on offer. While the Urban is only available with the 6 kWh battery, the Dolce is also available with the 10.5 kWh variant (additional cost 2,000 euros) and the 14 kWh battery (additional cost 3,500 euros). The price of the Microlino Dolce is at least 19,990 euros. Then you get a sunroof and vegan leather upholstery as standard. Five colors to choose from, three of which are possible with a white roof.

The top model is the Microlino Competizione. In terms of equipment, it can be compared to the Dolce. The basic battery cannot be ordered on this variant and the exterior is extra sporty with chrome details and a matte exterior color in black, green, gray or blue. The Competizione will cost you at least 21,990 euros.

You can of course order online or at a number of Louwman branches. You can also put it together yourself, because the configurator is also online.

