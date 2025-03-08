The Pivot Serbio Nikola Jokic burst the NBA history books with a brutal, stratospheric performance, without equal to the NBA: a historical and unpublished triple-double of 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists. Thanks to this star performance, the Denver Nuggets submitted in the extension to the Phoenix Suns by 149-141. A gigantic result as its protagonist.

The Serbian of 30 years, which by the way did not like basketball when it started and has ended up being three times MVP of the competition (2021, 2022 and 2024), a historical record was pointed out in the NBA, the first triple-double in the competition with 30 points or more, 20 rebounds or more and 20 assists or more.

The record of triples-achieved follows remains in the hands of his partner of the Nuggets Russell Westbrook (202), but no one had ever signed these beast numbers.

His detailed performance was dreaming: 31 points, 21 rebounds and 21 assists, plus 4 recoveries, a 13 of 22 in field shots, 3 of 7 in triples and 2 of 3 in free throws.

With these numbers, Jokic sprayed the best brands in history that were in the hands of Westbrook, Oscar Robertson and the mythical Wilt Chamberlain.

Denver Nuggets, 149 – Phoenix Suns, 141

Not only Jokic with his impossible triple-double, Aaron Gordon also shone 27 points and his 7 of 10 in triples

A great game was lived on the Nuggets track. The Suns (29-34) came from tracing 23 points to the clippers and in the Ball Arena caressed another similar feat when putting ahead on the scoreboard in the absence of 1.35 after losing 21 against the Nuggets (41-22).

Cristian Braun nailed a triple in the absence of 1.4 seconds that left Denver with +3, but a perfect Pizarra play by Phoenix ended up in a triple from the corner of Kevin Durant to take the match until extra time.

In the extension the gasoline of some Suns was over that they lowered their heads against Jokic’s triple-double monumental. Aaron Gordon’s performance was also fundamental with 27 points and a brilliant 7 of 10 in triples.

Denver, with seven of his eight players in double scoring digits, now faces a formidable challenge: two consecutive duels against the Thunder and Oklahoma.