In the province of Tucuman, Argentina, an 18-year-old thief was caught by neighbors who decided to take justice into their own hands and was brutally beaten. They even cut off two of his fingers.

About 100 people were part of the beatingaccording to witnesses from the San Felipe neighborhood, where it happened.

The event was recorded after Emiliano Ledesma, as the alleged thief was identified, was arrested trying to steal a motorcycle along with someone else, who did manage to flee the scene.

The police were alerted to the robbery, but when they arrived, the urgency was Ledesma’s state of health, who was urgently transferred to the Padilla Hospital, where he was diagnosed with polytrauma – injuries as a result of trauma that affect two or more organs, or put his life at risk.

According to research sources, The criminals were on motorcycles and were armed. According to testimonies, there was a confrontation involving weapons, but this has not yet been confirmed.

However, this is not the first problem of insecurity that occurs in this area and the neighbors comment on their disagreements with the handling of this problem.

One of the witnesses to the event told La Gaceta newspaper: “We are already tired of the daily insecurity, mainly at night. During the day we have security, but we need the police to be there after 10:30 pm.”

(You may be interested: Mexican capo of the Sinaloa cartel falls in an exclusive sector of Cali).

Another witness even assures that Ledesma robbed her daughter a day before her own incident. “Yesterday afternoon my daughter had money and her cell phone stolen. She came to the house and after a while we heard the shots and when we went out to see, my daughter realized that the criminal they had caught was the same one who had robbed her”, he commented.

According to the official report, Ledesma is in a “general condition that is not serious.”

Trends WEATHER

More news

– Scare due to earthquake that shook Cali in the early hours of the morning

– Children consumed viagra in school of Atlántico for viral internet challenge

– Price of fish is exciting in Barranquilla: a miracle for Easter?