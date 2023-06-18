He Monterrey Soccer Club is in search of quality reinforcements for the next Apertura 2023 tournament and the name of the main candidate has emerged to potentiate the offense. It’s about the Brazilian Lucas Moura who had an outstanding performance with the Tottenham the previous course.
The scoop was revealed by Santiago Fourcade in RG La Deportiva. This ensures that the directive, headed by Jose Antonio Noriegais conducting negotiations with the footballer.
According to reports, the Brazilian has had talks with vincent janssenex-partner of the spurs. Luke has the objective of learning more about the club before making a decision about its future.
The contract of Moura with the Spurs ends on June 30 and is evaluating various proposals for the 2023/24 season. Monterrey representatives have traveled to Brazil to meet with the player’s agent and present him with the proposals they have on the table.
However, Moura He is in no hurry to make a decision about his next club and, therefore, the Mexican club’s board has not yet received a definitive answer.
Despite this, the team from Monterrey has made it clear that negotiations are underway and that the possibility of having Lucas Moura still open. The board of directors returned to the Sultana del Norte after their trip to Brazil, thus showing their determination to complete this signing that will undoubtedly give Mexican soccer something to talk about and will be considered a ‘bomb’ signing.
