Saturday, January 8, 2022
The brutal kick of Kevin Agudelo in Italian football

by admin
January 7, 2022
in Sports
The Colombian footballer saw the red in the Spezia match against Hellas Verona.

Hellas verona, with the Argentine Giovanni Simeone as the starter, but without a goal, he triumphed 2-1 this Thursday in the field of Spezia and returned to the path of victory in Serie A after three days without victories.

We invite you to read: Bag of Colombian soccer players

A double by Gianluca Caprari allowed the Veronese team of Croatian Igor Tudor to prevail in a complicated field, after the defeats suffered against Atalanta and Torino and the draw with Fiorentina with which he had closed his 2021.

With the result almost sentenced, Colombian Kevin Agudelo jumped to dispute a ball with Verona player Fabio Depaoli, giving him a kick to the ribs that ended with expulsion for the former Atlético Huila player.

Verona placed eleventh, with 27 points, while
Spezia stayed in seventeenth place, with a three-point margin on relegation.

The play

SPORTS
With EFE

#brutal #kick #Kevin #Agudelo #Italian #football

