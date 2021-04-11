Since the pandemic broke out, the coronavirus has been especially cruel to older people, especially those living in residences. Although these centers have been armored for much of the health crisis, the virus managed to enter easily and devastatingly. From March 14, 2020, at least 19,012 elderly have died from COVID-19 in residences, as reflected in the Latest report of the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (Imserso). In addition, other 10,492 died in these centers with a clinical picture compatible with the disease, although it has not been possible to confirm.

However, now with a vaccination greater than 90%, users and workers of nursing homes are already beginning to breathe calmly. The COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in December made us dream of the end of the health crisis and it seems that the dream is coming true in these centers, as Weekly deaths from coronavirus have fallen 99.7% in two months and 98.88% in the last two weeks. Between January 18 and 24 They registered 718 deaths. The next week the peak of weekly deaths in 2021 was reached, with 771. But, starting in February, the numbers fell dramatically, especially in the last 15 days. It has gone from the 178 deaths reported between February 15 and 21 to the two registered in the last week published, from March 29 to April 4.

Infections have also decreased

Vaccines have also notably reduced infections in residences. On January, before the second dose began to be inoculated, almost 5,000 weekly infections. One month later, 202 were detected. And the incidence has continued to decline until barely 45 infections during the first week of April in five different communities: Basque Country (22), Catalonia (10), Madrid (6), Castile and Leon (6) and Castilla la Mancha (1).

There is still danger

The data coming in from the residences is celebrated by the experts, but they also urge you to be careful. “You have to be careful when opening the centers. There is not enough vaccinated population outside the bubbles that are those residences. When we have more immunized in the general population, we will be in a safer territory “, warns in The country Daniel López-Acuña, former Director of Emergencies at the World Health Organization (WHO). It should be remembered that outside these centers, the percentage of the vulnerable population vaccinated is very low: only half of those over 80 have completed the vaccination schedule, a figure that drops to 3% among 70-79 year olds and is located in the 5% in the population aged 60 to 69.

In addition, López-Acuña recalls that he also “There are unvaccinated people also in the centers and they must be protected”. According to him latest vaccination report from the Ministry of Health, 90.8% of the people institutionalized in social centers, the majority elderly from nursing homes, have received both injections, but there are still users who have not wanted to be vaccinated or have not been able to because they have contraindications or have been sick.

On the other hand, there is still information to be known about vaccines, such as the duration of immunity or the role of new variants in their effectiveness. “We know that vaccines are protecting at least six, seven or eight months, but you have to be vigilant. And the variants could come to play a role. Not the british [predominante en España], but the Brazilian or South African it is possible that yes. In the laboratory, the Pfizer vaccine supports these two variants well, but the laboratory is not real life and we will have to see it ”, says Salvador Peiró, epidemiologist at the Foundation for the Promotion of Health and Biomedical Research of the Valencian Community.

The fourth wave advances in Spain

The restrained joy awakened by the situation of the residences contrasts with the restlessness that reigns in Spain before the advance of the fourth wave of COVID-19. On Friday, the Ministry of Health notified 10,875 infections, and 149 deaths. As a result, the accumulated incidence at 14 days has increased its rate of increase, reaching the 182 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a rise higher than seven points compared to the day before, when it was at 174.52, the highest value since March 1. This indicator rises this Friday in all the communities except Asturias, where it drops very slightly, just four tenths.

For its part, hospital pressure also continues to rise. Since Saturday, the beds occupied by people affected by coronavirus have risen by half a point to 7.48% current. The difference is greater compared to 14 days ago, with an increase of two and a half.

To this is added the fear of the effects that Easter can have, which will begin to be noticed from next week.