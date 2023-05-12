The Guadalajara Sports Club plans to strengthen itself in a good way for the next Apertura 2023 tournament and that is that the sports director, Fernando Hierro He did an extraordinary job in his first semester, having orchestrated the team’s best tournament in the last five years, having qualified third overall with 34 points.
For this reason, regardless of what happens to the team in the Liguilla, they must be strengthened to maintain that level and the board is already working on what could be their signings for the next tournament.
One of the main positions to reinforce in the team will be in the midfield due to some inconsistencies, so it is planned to offer for the best player in Mexico in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, Luis Chavez.
The level of play that the Tuzos de Pachuca midfielder had in the last year and a half is well known. He consolidated himself in Mexican soccer as a champion and became a national team.
So that, according to The Universal SportsIt will not be easy for the rojiblanco team to be able to sign the footballer, since it must be remembered that at the beginning of the year he received a juicy offer from Rayados de Monterrey that he ended up rejecting due to his aspirations to sign with a European club, so in case of getting Some suitor from Europe could change his position and accept another offer from Aztec soccer.
In the first instance, the Sacred Flock must offer a good proposal for the player to Grupo Pachuca, since they would expect at least 8 million dollars Due to its number, in addition, one of the factors that could add to the Guadalajara cause is the stay of Victor Guzman in the chiverío, one of his great friends and former teammates, in order to convince him to reach the ‘Perla Tapatía’.
