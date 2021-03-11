Denis Reañez discovered a page kept in his daughter’s bible with a song written in his own handwriting, which he now treasures. “Mom, God bless you for everything you’ve done.”says one of the verses of the song that he was preparing to surprise her and she could never sing to her.

With 17 years was the first victim of a sexual predator that sowed mourning and terror in an agricultural town in Venezuela and set off alarms about femicide in this country, whose numbers soared in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Eliannys Martinez She was killed on February 21 in La Misión, a population of 5,000 inhabitants in the western state of Portuguesa. The next day, a few blocks away, Eduarlis Falcón, 20, was found dead.

“They found her dead, and in panties, without clothes, on her back, face down, that was horrible, I felt like they were ripping my chest off!”, Denis says, drowning in tears.

The aggressor was arrested after being betrayed by his wife – he faces the maximum sentence of 30 years – but the pain and fear persist.

Mileidys Torrealba and Eduard Jose Falcon, relatives of another murdered woman. AFP photo

In the last week of February, another five cases were known, among them that of a 33-year-old woman killed by her ex-partner, also in Portuguesa, and a teenager in Caracas killed by her boyfriend. His attackers were reluctant to end the relationship.

Only between January and February of this year, 51 women were murdered in VenezuelaAccording to the ruling majority Parliament, which approved on March 2 in the first discussion a reform to the Law on the right of women to a life free of violence.

Alarming figures

Last year the murders of women increased to 256, from 167 the year before. Most of the victims were between 16 and 40 years old, according to the private Femicide Monitor, an initiative of the digital communication platform Utopix, which reported an increase of more than 50% in these crimes between 2019 and 2020.

It is about 8.5 femicides per million inhabitants in 2020. In Mexico, one of the countries with the highest rates of violence against women, they were 7.4 per million inhabitants, according to official figures that have been questioned by NGOs.

The last time Denis shared with the oldest of his eight children was the morning of February 21. They sat together in the small temple where the family attends.

At the end of the ceremony, Eliannys, an enthusiastic music lover, who played the keyboard, stayed with several colleagues to rehearse a presentation … and never came home.

Denis Reanez suffered the murder of his sheet. AFP photo

His grandfather, Pedro Reañez, screamed his name incessantly between lands with bean and tomato plantations.

On the advice of police officers, they tracked down abandoned sheds of a former tobacco factory covered in undergrowth and climbing vines.

Eliannys regularly drank a sandy road that borders the dilapidated building as a shortcut to his house, and like many in the town he would stand under the shade of several mango trees to pick up the telephone signal.

There they found her dead. With his shirt, Pedro covered the corpse trying not to alter the crime scene.

“The shoes were accommodated” next to him, his “nails were purple,” he recalls torn.

The next day Eduarlis appeared dead, disappeared when she went to the gym, 3 km from home.

“She didn’t deserve this,” says her mother Mileidys Torrealba, 39, her voice muffled from crying. On his cell phone he has photos of the last birthday of the eldest of his two daughters.

A 20-shaped paper flower arrangement rests on a piece of furniture next to her bed, stretched out with a pink coverlet, the same color as the damp-aged walls. They used it to decorate their last birthday party, on September 5 As the anthropologist Aimee Zambrano, from the Femicide Monitor, explains to AFP, sexual murders are “something atypical within the expression of violence that women (live) in Venezuela.”

Most “are intimate femicides, they occur at the hands of couples, ex-partners or relatives.” Zambrano fears that there will be more cases, because not all of them are disseminated.

Attorney General Tarek Saab said his office has processed more than 600 femicides since 2017, of which half were resolved.

Since what happened in La Misión, the night has hardly fallen the streets are deserted by terror that sowed the murders.

Francisco Saavedra, a karate coach, organized with several friends a self-defense class for women on a sports field. About thirty people, women and children, practiced elbows, kicks, fists …

“We have to break fear, because fear paralyzes us“said Yasberlys Almeida, a 35-year-old athlete, after participating in the class.” It is very worrying to go out and not know if we are going to return. “

Source: AFP

PB